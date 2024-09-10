Prince William’s update about Kate Middleton includes a concerning warning

Kate Middleton has been battling for her life this year and has issued a lovely video montage detailing her journey with her preventative cancer treatments.

As Monsters and Critics have reported, Kate shared that she will be focusing on keeping herself cancer-free in the future, but that doesn’t mean she is out of the woods yet.

Just as her father-in-law, King Charles, has been ill this year with his cancer-related problems, Kate has taken time to slow down and heal so she can enjoy the time she has with her family.

Kate, Prince William’s wife, will one day be queen, but even before that royal responsibility, she is a wife and a mother.

As a royal biographer revealed, Kate’s role as mother was on her mind even before she agreed to marry Prince William. She allegedly set down several guidelines that would allow her to control her privacy.

Kate’s primary goal is to raise her children as privately as she can as her role as a royal princess will allow, although she has given her fans periodic updates during her cancer journey.

Prince William gave an update about Kate that included a warning

Prince William recently visited the Swiss Valley Community Primary School at Llanelli, Carmarthenshire, immediately after Kate shared her health update.

Prince William and Kate shared a short video of the visit with the school on their X account.

What a welcome and what a great showcase of Welsh language and culture! pic.twitter.com/leFvipnfFL — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) September 10, 2024

Royal Family fans asked about their beloved Kate and her health throughout the visit. Prince William went on a walkabout to see the fans who had gathered and shared a bit about Kate with one of them.

According to The Sun, Prince William told Pauline Jackson, “Good news, but there’s still a long way to go,” concerning Kate and her health.

It is a concerning warning that Prince William has given everyone that reminds wellwishers that while Kate has finished her preventative cancer treatment, there is “still a long way to go” before she is free and clear of her health concerns.

That statement makes Kate’s “focus” on staying cancer-free heavier than the good news about her simply finishing her treatment.

Prince William has kept his beard for now

Rebecca English has shared a video about Prince William’s trip that shows him still wearing his beard during these royal visits.

The Prince of Wales has arrived for a day of engagements in South Wales 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 pic.twitter.com/T4i2b9qrDQ — Rebecca English (@RE_DailyMail) September 10, 2024

Prince William has been shown sporting a “rugged” beard several times since the Paris Olympics of 2024.

Queen Elizabeth was known for discouraging facial hair on Royal Family members, but everyone can agree that he looks great with a beard.