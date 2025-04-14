Rosie O’Donnell says friendship with Lyle Menendez made her feel ‘safe’ to ‘love a straight man’ for the first time

Comedian and former talk show host Rosie O’Donnell has opened up about an unexpected friendship with Lyle Menendez.

He is one of the infamous Menendez brothers, convicted of murdering their parents in 1989.

In a recent New York Times interview, Rosie, 63, revealed that she has developed a deep emotional bond with 57-year-old Lyle.

He is currently serving a life sentence without the possibility of parole in San Diego alongside his brother, Erik Menendez, 54.

However, they have a shot at freedom with a judge allowing a hearing on possibly resentencing the brothers.

Erik and Lyle were convicted in 1996 for the execution-style killings of their parents, Jose and Mary “Kitty” Menendez. This crime shocked the nation and has remained the subject of public fascination for decades.

Rosie and Lyle first connected during the 1996 trial

Rosie’s connection to Lyle dates back to the height of the Menendez trial in 1996.

Appearing on Larry King Live at the time, she publicly expressed belief in the brothers’ defense that they killed their parents in a desperate act of self-protection after enduring years of alleged sexual and emotional abuse.

Following her appearance, Lyle sent her a letter from jail, thanking her for her support and expressing that he believed she understood their trauma on a personal level.

Per The New York Times, Lyle wrote that Rosie “knew from a personal place that what he was saying was true.”

Rosie, who has previously shared her own experience with childhood abuse, said she never responded to the letter, explaining, “At that point, I had not ventured anywhere near this in my family or in my therapy.”

The Lyle Menendez friendship was rekindled through a documentary and phone calls

Years later, Rosie O’Donnell watched the 2022 docuseries Menendez + Menudo: Boys Betrayed, which reignited national attention on the brothers’ case and presented new allegations supporting their claims of abuse.

The series prompted Rosie to speak publicly on TikTok to defend the brothers again.

@rosie free the menendez brothers – new evidence – menudo freethemenendezbrothers resentence enough ♬ original sound – Rosie ODonnell

Shortly after, Lyle’s wife, Rebecca Sneed, contacted Rosie to ask if she’d be open to reconnecting.

The two had their first phone call shortly thereafter, a conversation Rosie described as lasting “two or three hours.” Since then, the pair have maintained regular communication via prison phone and video calls.

“He started calling me on a regular basis from the tablet phone thing they have,” she said, continuing: “For the first time in my life, I felt safe enough to trust and be vulnerable and love a straight man.”

Despite concern from some of her friends, who warned her about getting close to a convicted killer, Rosie visited Lyle in prison.

During her visit, Lyle shared details of his participation in a prison program that trains service dogs for veterans and children with autism.