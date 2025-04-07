Menendez brothers hint at prison release in new interview after 35 years behind bars

After more than three decades behind bars, Erik and Lyle Menendez finally see a glimmer of hope.

The brothers, who were convicted of murdering their parents in 1989, have shared a rare and candid look into their emotional growth and future aspirations from within prison walls.

In a revealing interview set to air on national television, the Menendez brothers opened up about how they’ve changed over the years and why they now believe freedom may be within reach.

Their case, which has been one of the most debated in American true crime history, has recently seen renewed public interest and scrutiny.

With a parole hearing looming and the potential for clemency or resentencing, the Menendez brothers are facing what could be the most pivotal moment in their lives.

As they reflect on the past and look ahead to a possible future beyond prison, their story is once again drawing national attention.

The Menendez brothers speak on growth and redemption

Erik and Lyle Menendez are expressing rare optimism after spending more than three decades behind bars for the 1989 murders of their parents, Jose and Kitty Menendez.

In a new televised special, the brothers opened up about their emotional evolution during their incarceration and their renewed sense of hope as they approach a pivotal parole hearing.

The interview, featured on TMZ Presents: The Menendez Brothers: The Prison Interview, airs Monday night on FOX.

In the special, the Menendez brothers reflect on their 35 years in prison and their vision for a life beyond confinement.

Lyle shared that the concept of hope is relatively new to them, while Erik revealed he is working daily to become a better person, adding that he’s beginning to like who he is becoming.

An upcoming parole hearing could be life-altering

Their next major legal milestone arrives in June when they face the California parole board.

According to California Governor Gavin Newsom, the board will complete a risk assessment following the June 13 hearing.

The results will be forwarded to the governor’s desk, where Newsom will determine whether to grant clemency.

The brothers, convicted in 1996, have long maintained that they acted in self-defense after years of alleged abuse by their parents, claims that were hotly contested during their trials.

Their case has gained renewed attention, partly due to the viral Netflix series Monsters,

There’s a second potential avenue for release. Governor Newsom stated that the parole board’s risk assessment will also be submitted to the judge overseeing the case for possible resentencing.

If the judge deems that time served is sufficient, the Menendez brothers could walk free without needing clemency.

TMZ Presents: The Menendez Brothers: The Prison Interview premieres Monday at 9/8c on FOX