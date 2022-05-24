Rebel Wilson sides with Prince Harry in Royal family feud

A trim and fit Rebel Wilson declares her patronage to Prince Harry. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

When Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle stepped down from their royal positions and duties in 2020 and left to live in the United States, it sent shockwaves around the UK and the rest of the world.

The two faced significant criticisms for their departure, and some have speculated that the initial plan to leave was only a threat to get what they wanted— but their announcement to leave wasn’t heavily fought against.

Harry has faced familial fallout between his father, Prince Charles, and his brother, Prince William. Meghan has faced backlash for her alleged behavior during her time with the royals, particularly with Kate Middleton.

Many believe the two are only concerned with drama, but they have found much support from friends in the United States. Actress Rebel Wilson appears to be one of them.

Slim Rebel Wilson says, ‘Team Harry!’

Rebel Wilson attended a polo match in Santa Barbara this weekend in which Harry was participating.

Rebel wore knee-high cowboy boots, blue jeans, and a frilly white top underneath a navy blue jacket. The actress looked rather slim in the photos she shared from the day, showing off her impressive weight loss.

The Australian star snagged a photo with the former royal and wrote, “Team Harry!” with a horse emoji. Although her caption could simply be alluding to Harry’s polo team, some have taken it to mean that she supports Harry and Meghan and their leaving the royal family.

Harry and Meghan have faced a lot of criticism since they left, particularly because they don’t visit Harry’s home that often. However, Harry has stated in the past it’s because of a lack of security for his family.

Some royal sources believe Harry never wanted to be part of the royal family anyway, especially after the passing of his mother, Princess Diana. Harry witnessed how his mother was treated, which could have influenced his opinion of his family.

Regardless, Rebel is on his side, even if it might just be for a polo match. Harry’s team won the polo match, so perhaps Rebel was a bit of a good luck charm.

Rebel Wilson stuns in plunging neckline as she ‘hopes to become a mom’

A recent post from Rebel reveals her gracing the cover of People magazine. The trim actress dons a flowing green dress on the cover, which features a plunging neckline.

As she twirls around in the video, the caption appears to reveal an exclusive look into her weight loss and how she overcame “emotional eating” and “got healthy.”

Not only could this be the first time that Rebel opens about her weight loss journey in detail, but the magazine cover reveals that she hopes to have a baby at some point.