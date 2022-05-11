Rebel Wilson shows off her weight loss in a sparkling green gown

Rebel Wilson is showing off her recent weight loss in a green, sparkling gown. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/AdMedia

Rebel Wilson once again showed off her weight loss in a sparkling green, off-the-shoulder gown by Jason Wu. She was attending the Los Angeles premiere of her new Netflix movie, Senior Year.

The stunning gown was cinched in to show off Rebel’s new waist, with a low-cut neckline that featured her ample assets. She wore a natural makeup look, with her blonde locks parted in the middle and falling in loose waves.

Rebel posed with other actors in the movie, including This Is Us star Justin Hartley and Clueless actress Alicia Silverstone.

Rebel showed her Instagram followers a picture of her tiny waist in a green gown

The hilarious Bridesmaids actress posted a shot of the green gown on her Instagram, with the caption, “Wearing custom @jasonwu at the SENIOR YEAR premiere.”

Rebel has over 10 million followers on Instagram, some of whom left her supportive comments. One follower wrote, “Mermaid dreams!!” and another said, “Wowza! Loving the color, ya look gorgeous lady!”

Rebel’s new Netflix movie, Senior Year, is about a cheerleader who gets in an accident and ends up in a coma for many years. After waking up, she goes back to high school and realizes a lot has changed.

Rebel claims it’s her dream to win an Oscar

The Pitch Perfect star recently spoke to PEOPLE about her dreams of one day winning an Oscar, though she admits comedies are less respected, and that probably won’t happen.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Pic credit: @rebelwilson/Instagram

She told the publication, “I think comedy doesn’t get respected in the same way, so it’s not going to be for Senior Year, but maybe for one of my dramatic movies coming up. That’s definitely a big goal of mine.”

Rebel told the outlet, “Producing-wise, I just love producing stuff that has really positive messages or something to say. I’m so proud of Senior Year, of its inclusivity message and it’s a message about … high school doesn’t define you and it can just go on.”

Rebel has been promoting her new Netflix movie on Instagram, recently posting pictures of herself and the cast. She wrote in the caption, “SENIOR YEAR comes out THIS WEEKEND on NETFLIX and it will bring so much CHEER!”

Rebel claimed people notice her now that she is thinner

The comedy actress reflected on her weight loss while speaking on The Morning Crew with Hughesy, Ed, and Erin, claiming other people treated her differently once she got thinner.

She told the podcast, “Sometimes being bigger, people didn’t necessarily look twice at you. Now that I’m in good shape, people offer to carry my groceries to the car and hold doors open for you.”

Senior Year airs on May 13 on Netflix.