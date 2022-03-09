Rebel Wilson flaunts her slim figure in two fitted dresses as she prepares for the BAFTA’s

Rebel Wilson was a knock-out recently, looking trim in two different dresses on Instagram as she prepares for this year’s BAFTA ceremony. ©ImageCollect.com/RobinPope/LandmarkMedia

Rebel Wilson brought some serious heat to social media this week as she prepared for her upcoming hosting duties at this year’s British Academy of Film and Television Arts, or BAFTA, awards show.

The Pitch Perfect and Senior Year actress, who just turned 42 on March 2nd, was a vision on Instagram as she elegantly modeled two gowns, looking slim and fit.

Rebel modeled two stunning dresses that showed off her slim figure

Rebel first wowed in a stunning, lacy black dress that made her recent weight loss all the more apparent.

With a figure-hugging outline, the attire brought new meaning to the term ‘little black dress’ with its beautiful, figure-enhancing shape and sexy, black lace trim that outlined her decollete and arms.

With the city of London in the background, Rebel really brought the wow factor to her post and showed her fans that her hard work in the gym has continued to pay off.

In her second two pics, the actress put on a fitted dress that had splashes of orange, pink, and red on the bust area and black on the bodice and leg areas.

Rebel gave a sensual side-view of the dress, turning her head slightly to the left while keeping her body angled towards a window, before giving a full-frontal view of the look.

Fans were there for the looks, posting comments on Rebel’s Instagram page

Rebel captioned the series saying, “I’m here. And I’m going to try my best at the BAFTAS Sunday night 🇬🇧 Does anyone have Robert Pattinson’s number? Wanted to low key invite him.”

Fans came running to share their thoughts about the actress’ ensembles, saying “Slay slay slay 🔥🔥🔥,” “Looking fire and bringing the fire 🔥,” “Wow,” and “Hot 🔥.”

Another fan jokingly commented on Rebel’s plea for Robert Pattinson’s personal info, writing “I do. But why not just use the bat signal 🦇?”

Rebel previously hosted the 2020 BAFTA ceremony and had people rolling in laughter

Rebel is not unfamiliar with playing host as she previously showed off her incredible comedic skills as the host of the 2020 BAFTA’s.

The actress had celebs rolling in laughter with her hilarious and unexpected jokes as she took the stage.

Rebel had the crowd in stitches as she cracked one joke after another, even poking fun at her film Cats, which received major heat for its jarring costume choices.

Wearing a beautiful red and black sequined gown, Rebel got the laughter started when she began her speech saying “Good evening distinguished guests, and those who don’t identify as that.”

She then proceeded to appear playfully flustered as she forcefully flubbed her lines while explaining that she was “really upset” that attendees would only be getting a small gifting wallet instead of a handbag.

Rebel had celebs wiping tears off their faces as she kept the humor going with a side comment that her eclectic gown was made by “sewing two old dresses together,” saying that red part was from “the time I didn’t win Miss Australia” and the black was from “a funeral I just went to for the feature film Cats.”

A loud ruckus could be heard coming from the seats in front of her as her fellow actors and actresses roared with laughter and cheered her on.

Rebel went on to continue her unabashed mocking of the movie before saying she was at least grateful to be able to briefly hold a BAFTA trophy, which was had the shape of a person’s visage, which she said could be used “to stop coronavirus” as she demonstrated how it fit almost perfectly on her face.

With her comedic chops well under hand, fans are surely going to be eager to see how the actress handles this year’s ceremony.