Rebel Wilson’s ‘Year of Health’: Pitch Perfect star plans to slim down to 165 lbs

Rebel Wilson says she is working to lose weight this year — and hopes to slim down to 165 lbs (75 kg).

Wilson, 40, best known for her role in Pitch Perfect, has been working hard to shed the pounds in what she has described as her “Year of Health”.

She has already made noticeable progress, and previously told Australia’s Daily Telegraph in 2016 that she wanted to take six months off “just to do a total transformation.”

Photos have recently emerged on social media showing her working out outdoors.

The actress has been documenting her progress on Instagram and in a recent post to her followers she opened up about her weight loss plans for 2020.

Rebel Wilson talks about her weight loss goal

Wilson took to Instagram yesterday to post a selfie and a lengthy motivational message to her more than 7.9 million fans. The comedian talked about setting goals and persevering to achieve them.

“Even if you have to crawl towards your goals, keep going x it will be worth it… I know some days are frustrating as hell, you feel like giving up, you get annoyed at the lack of progress…

Wilson also revealed that she was trying to slim down to 75 kg (165 pounds).

“I’ll be honest with you guys – with my ‘Year of Health’ mission I’m trying to get to 75kg (165 pounds).”

She also talked about her career goals, saying that she is working to get a movie into production before the end of the year.

“Both of these things are requiring a daily effort and there’s constant set backs – but I’m working hard.”

Wilson has been working with celeb trainer Jono Castano Acero

Wilson has been working with the celebrity personal trainer Jono Castano Acero.

Acero told E! News back in January that he designed a personalized program to help Wilson achieve her weight-loss goal.

She does a variety of workouts, including high-intensity interval training (HIIT) and mobility training. She also does weights and resistance training, according to Acero.

“Rebel and I are just focusing on enjoying training and getting the body moving,” he said.

Wilson is best known for playing Fat Amy in the musical comedy film series, Pitch Perfect. She is also known for playing Robin in How to Be Single, as well as Natalie in Isn’t It Romantic and Fraulein Rahm in the comedy-drama Jojo Rabbit.

Rebel is also a writer and producer. She wrote and starred as Kimmie Boubier in the ABC sitcom Super Fun Night.