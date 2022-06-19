Rebel Wilson and girlfriend Ramona Agruma hold hands in Italy

Rebel Wilson is enjoying honeymoon romance. Pic credit: @rebelwilson/Instagram

Rebel Wilson and her girlfriend Ramona Agruma are enjoying their honeymoon romance in Europe.

Last week the actress publicly came out on Instagram, revealing her relationship with her ‘Disney Princess.’

She chose to announce her relationship under the pressure of an article by Andrew Hornery of The Sydney Morning Herald, which would have outed her.

Rebel Wilson holds hands with her significant other

The Pitch Perfect star gave her fans an update on her new relationship. Rebel rocked a yellow dress as she held hands with her girlfriend, who went in a black ensemble.

“ciao bellas,” she wrote in the caption of the picturesque photo in Sardinia, Italy.

The couple enjoyed a luxury yacht trip off to the Cannes, France, after their time in Italy.

The 42-year-old Pitch Perfect star and the 38-year-old LA-based fashion designer enjoyed their vacation in the company of friends between their romantic outings.

The actress recently showed off her 80-pound weight loss in a bikini after vowing to change her lifestyle in 2020.

She has managed to keep the weight off for almost two years and looks better than ever with the new relationship glow.

Aussie newspaper apologizes for ‘outing’ controversy

Andrew Hornery, a columnist for The Sydney Morning Herald, has apologized to Rebel Wilson following an outing controversy last week.

He wrote a now-deleted article criticizing Wilson for coming out ahead of his story.

“On the weekend, I wrote about the background leading to Rebel Wilson’s social media post revealing her new relationship with another woman. I have learnt some new and difficult lessons from this and want to be upfront with you about the things I got wrong,” he wrote, continuing:

“I genuinely regret that Rebel has found this hard. That was never my intention. But I see she has handled it all with extraordinary grace. As a gay man, I’m well aware of how deeply discrimination hurts. The last thing I would ever want to do is inflict that pain on someone else.”

Hornery then shared the email he wrote to Wilson’s team requesting a comment. The email notes that he had “enough detail to publish” and was reaching out “in the interests of transparency and fairness.”

The email included a deadline but most considered the article inappropriate.

As previously reported, Wilson said on Twitter it was a “very hard situation” that she was trying to handle with grace in response to a concerned fan.