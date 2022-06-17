Rebel Wilson in bikini flaunts 80-pound weight loss

Rebel Wilson poses for a selfie. Pic credit: @rebelwilson/Instagram

Rebel Wilson is highlighting the 80 pounds she’s dropped as she stuns in a new bikini shot.

The 42-year-old actress, who made 2020 headlines for entering her “year of health,” is now unrecognizable following her weight loss, and a new photo is showing her whittled-down frame in a chic swim look.

Rebel Wilson shows off massive weight loss in knotted bikini

Posting to Instagram ahead of the weekend, the Senior Year star went for a sun-and-shade snap, also rocking a retro and ’50s-style bikini and matching jacket that wouldn’t go amiss on the Chanel runway.

Flaunting her tiny waist and porcelain skin, Rebel was photographed sailing away while on vacation and posing in a strapless and low-cut bikini in pink tweed. She paired her top with high-waisted and button-accent bottoms, plus a super-cute coordinating bolero jacket.

The Olly partner, now front-page news amid drama over her recent lesbian reveal, added in white-rimmed and old-fashioned shades, using only sun emoji sandwiching a heart one in her caption.

Fans have left over 160,000 likes.

Rebel continues to prove a talking point for staying slim after her pandemic weight loss, but talk has shifted following her recent reveal that she’s in a relationship with designer Ramona Agruma. Fingers are currently being pointed at an Australian newspaper, one admitting it attempted to out the blonde prior to her going public with Ramona.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Rebel Wilson goes public with new girlfriend

Speaking to People earlier this month, Rebel dished: “We spoke on the phone for weeks before meeting. And that was a really good way to get to know each other. It was a bit old-school in that sense — very romantic.” The Pitch Perfect alum continued: “I think going through the process of finding more self-worth, I think that what you want in a partner is elevated and so it’s great to have someone who feels like an equal partner and be in a healthy relationship.”

Rebel and Ramona have been together since earlier this year and were together on the red carpet at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party in March. Rebel went ahead with coming out to be one step ahead of the Sydney Morning Herald, this after the media outlet threatened to leak her sexuality.

Elsewhere, Rebel is enjoying immense success with new movie Senior Year, alongside snagging brand deals. She fronts Tourism Fiji and vitamins brand Olly. The latter is also promoted by sitcom star Kaley Cuoco.