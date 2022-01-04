Rapper J $tash reportedly killed girlfriend in front of three children before turning gun on himself

Some reports claim J $tash was in a relationship with the victim but it is yet to be confirmed. Pic credit: J $tash/YouTube/Erika Chavez/GoFundMe

Florida rapper J Stash (stylized as J $tash) reportedly killed his girlfriend Jeanette Gallegos in front of her three children before killing himself.

The incident is said to have occurred on New Year’s day after 7 a.m. when local sheriffs responded to a domestic violence report.

When deputies arrived, the three children aged between 5 and 11 ran toward them, according to Fox 11 Los Angeles, who did not name the people involved.

One of the children reportedly made the 911 call; however, it is unclear whether it was made before or after the shooting.

Sheriff’s Lt. Derrick Alfred told the local news station that the two victims had been dating for about one year.

The rapper and Jeanette were not named in the report, but the Los Angeles County coroner’s office confirmed that J $tash, whose real name was Justin Joseph, and a woman named Jeanette Gallegos, died at the scene, according to Yahoo News.

“The female victim sustained multiple gunshot wounds, while the male victim sustained an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound,” sheriff’s Deputy Grace Medrano said in a statement.

Lieutenant Derrick Alfred added: “Right now, the evidence at the scene and the preliminary information we have from the children in the home is that it’s a murder-suicide.”

Who was Jeanette Gallegos?

According to her Facebook page, Jeanette Gallegos is a 27-year-old mother of three who studied at California State University, Los Angeles and graduated in 2019.

According to her Instagram account, she worked as an exotic dancer at Crazy Girls in Hollywood and ran an OnlyFans page.

The Sun reported that Jeanette and J Stash lived together in Temple City, California, for several months.

They reportedly argued about their relationship before the rapper took her into the master bedroom and locked the door.

The children were said to have heard them arguing and called their grandmother, who instructed them to call the police, Lieutenant Derrick Alfred told the publication.

Her sister, Erika Chavez, launched a GoFundMe page to pay for Jeanette’s funeral expenses.

She paid tribute to her loved one, saying: “My sister was full of life, she was the sweetest most caring person, always there for everyone who needed her.

“Her favorite quote ‘live today because tomorrow is not promised’ My sister leaves behind 3 beautiful boys who will have to continue living life with what’s left, the memories created with their mommy.”

J $tash was previously accused of domestic violence

In 2014, the then 21-year-old rapper turned himself in to police on charges that he beat up his then-girlfriend Danielle Phaeton. She accused him of knocking her unconscious during an argument.

According to the NY Daily News, he was accused of busting her lip and nose and giving her a black eye.

In a subsequent interview with No Jumper, he addressed the domestic abuse charges — admitting that he struck the victim but claiming he acted in self-defense.