OnlyFans star Genie Exum arrested for allegedly stabbing boyfriend, shares video in police station

Genie Exum is a high-school graduate known for her OnlyFans content. Pic credit:@genie.exum/Instagram

OnlyFans star Genie Exum was arrested for allegedly stabbing her boyfriend Francis Amor — then shared a video of herself in the New York City police station.

The 22-year-old model has over 39,000 followers on her Instagram account but is more popular on OnlyFans, where she has over 180,000 likes.

Exum describes herself on the subscription website — which is known for adult content— as a “free spirit from Alabama with a loud mouth & dirty mind.”

Her arrest comes after the OnlyFans performer previously flashed an NYPD cop car, sharing the explicit image on her social media accounts.

Exum’s boyfriend, Francis Amor, was reportedly left bleeding after Genie allegedly stabbed him in the arm and back.

According to the New York Post, prosecutors said a doorman at their apartment building called the police.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Amor was transported to a hospital, where he was said to have received stitches and was released in stable condition.

Genie Exum smiles at police station after arrest

The NYPD arraigned and charged Exum with a second-degree assault. It came as the social media star shared a video on her Instagram Story in which she appears to be sitting in a police station.

“They took my phone y’all I’m on the trap rn” she wrote in the caption, adding, “And now they done stop me and I get locked up.”

Exum played the song Locked Up by Akon over the now-deleted video, in which she appeared to be smiling.

After leaving the court following her arraignment, Genie Exum reportedly appeared to use the arrest as an opportunity to promote her OnlyFans account.

“Subscribe to my OnlyFans,” Exum reportedly said to an NYPost reporter — spelling out the name of her account before entering her apartment building.

Who is Francis Amor?

Francis Amor is a model who goes by the name Baby Boy Pajulas on his official social media accounts. He has over 3,000 followers on Instagram.

Exum’s lawyer described Amor as “an older man, much larger than Ms. Exum” and implied that he won’t press charges, suggesting he “doesn’t want the case going forward.”

According to his modeling profile, Amor is 6ft 2in tall. Genie Amor has commented on some of his Instagram photos and videos as recently as 48 hours ago.

Following her release without bail, Genie was reportedly given a restraining order.

Genie’s social media content is sexual in nature

The vast majority of Genie’s social media content features the OnlyFans model sharing photos in string bikinis and in one post on Instagram she recalls getting in trouble with police in Italy.

“I love Italy, dude the police yelled at us for taking these pics then made us delete them lmaooo but I recovered them anyways today I’m gonna shop till I drop woo. If you love in Italy tell me some spots I should go too. Also I’m gonna go on a boat tomorrow so that’s lit.”