Glen Johnson, DaBaby’s brother, has died from suicide: Rapper posted tribute to Instagram

DaBaby’s older brother, Glen Johnson, has died following a self-inflicted gunshot wound on Tuesday night, which led to the rapper posting a moving tribute to Instagram.

The police were called to a shooting incident in northeast Charlotte, where they found the DaBaby’s older sibling suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. Glen Johnson was 34 years old and is survived by three daughters and a son.

Sign up for our newsletter!

TMZ reported that Johnson had earlier posted a video to social media where he appeared in a distressed state. He was pictured in a vehicle with a gun, and he was crying and claiming he had been repeatedly wronged.

He is thought to have shot himself in the head a short time later.

DaBaby paid tribute to brother Glen Johnson on Instagram

The Charlotte-based rapper, whose real name is Jonathan Lyndale Kirk, paid tribute to his brother in a number of ways on his Instagram. Firstly, he changed his bio to read: “LONG LIVE MY BROTHER” along with a black heart emoji and a white dove emoji.

The 28-year-old also posted two short videos to his Instagram story; in the first, he filmed himself saying, “I love you” to his young niece, who responds with, “I love you too.” He captioned the video: “NIECEY POO 💝🤞🏾”

Read More DaBaby slaps female fan at Tampa show: Rapper booed off stage but later offers apology

DaBaby shared lyrics about older brother

In the second Instagram video, DaBaby shared the lyrics from his Intro on this 2019 Kirk album, which had addressed his brother’s mental health issues.

The lyrics read: “My brother be thinkin’ that we don’t love him and let him struggle like we ain’t family/Like I won’t give up all I got to see you happy, n****.” And he captioned it by writing: “I would’ve gave up all I had to see you happy n****.”

Kirk was released in September 2019 and debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 chart.

A few hours ago, DaBaby also took to Twitter, where he simply wrote: “Damn bruh,” followed by a broken heart emoji.

It has already been a difficult year for DaBaby; in January, he was arrested as part of a robbery investigation in Miami. He was subsequently accused of assaulting and robbing a concert promoter in Texas.

And in March, there was controversy when DaBaby slapped a female fan as he made his way to the stage during a concert in Tampa. He was slammed for his actions on social media, and he eventually issued an apology.