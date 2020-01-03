DaBaby arrested in Miami on robbery charges

Charlotte-based rapper, DaBaby, real name Jonathan Lyndale Kirk, has been arrested on Thursday by police in Miami, after initially being detained and questioned by officers.

According to NBC affiliate WPTV West Palm Beach, DaBaby was arrested in connection with a robbery investigation.

While police have not released any details, it’s believed the arrest warrant pertains to an incident in Texas. The MPD has so far said that it is “an open and ongoing investigation.” He was later charged with one count of battery, and he was given a $1500 bond.

Fellow rapper DJ Akademiks appears to have posted a video of the arrest on Twitter. In the post, he seems to be claiming the innocence of DaBaby. He states: “Why they locked up Da Baby bruh… he ain’t even do nuffin…”

Why they locked up Da Baby bruh… he ain’t even do nuffin… pic.twitter.com/8I7T24JQRW — DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) January 2, 2020

TMZ reports the alleged victim was a concert promoter in Texas. They report that the victim was meeting DaBaby and his crew to pay him for a concert performance.

Unfortunately, the rapper believed he was being short-changed, and when tempers flared, things supposedly “got out of control,” leading to the charges of battery and robbery.

TMZ revealed that the police report revealed that the promoter tried to pay DaBaby $20,000 but the rapper said he was owed $30,000. As a result, DaBaby reportedly took $80, a credit card, and an iPhone from the victim, before throwing apple juice on him.

DaBaby was arrested just last week in North Carolina for Marijuana possession. After the incident, he took to social media to claim he was the victim of police harassment.

Someone died last night while the police department wasting resources and officers to harass me in attempt to make a bad example out of me. When in reality, i’m the most positive example the city of Charlotte got. Especially for anybody in the streets of Charlotte and the KIDS. — DaBaby (@DaBabyDaBaby) December 24, 2019

He was also arrested early last year following an incident in November 2018, which led to a man being shot and killed after an altercation with the rapper in a Walmart. After claiming self-defense DaBaby was charged with carrying a concealed weapon; he was sentenced to 12 months unsupervised probation.

DaBaby was in Miami to perform alongside fellow rappers rapper Diddy and DJ Khaled on New Year’s Eve.