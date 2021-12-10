Queen Elizabeth snubbed Meghan Markle by giving Kate Middleton honor of wearing Royal family jewels

Unsurprisingly, the Royal family has a pecking order, and Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan are at the back. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/Admedia

The Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, appeared in public this week wearing a pair of fancy earrings from Queen Elizabeth’s own royal collection, which was seen as a massive honor for the future Queen and a snub to the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle.

On Wednesday night, Kate hosted the Together at Christmas carol concert at Westminister Abbey in London, which was held to honor the unsung heroes of the pandemic while spreading a bit of festive cheer at the same time.

As the Duchess arrived with her husband, William, many eagle-eyed royal experts noted that Kate had received quite the honor herself. She was wearing a pair of sapphire and diamond earrings that had been gifted by none other than her grandmother-in-law, Queen Elizabeth.

Royal expert Daniela Elser, writing in News AU, pointed out that the earrings had actually belonged to the Queen Mother before she passed them on to the Queen. What’s more, is Elser said this was the second time Kate has worn the jewelry, so Her Majesty likely gifted them permanently. It is a rare honor for anyone to be gifted an heirloom from this particular family.

There are no earrings for Meghan Markle

Elser also pointed out that, apart from the lend of a wedding day tiara, Meghan Markle has received no other jewelry from the Queen and certainly hasn’t been gifted anything to keep.

The royal expert then totally burned the Californian duchess by writing: “[Meghan has] never worn any piece of jewelry from the royal collection. While the former actress might own pieces which had belonged personally to Diana, Princess of Wales, getting to frock up in some enormous sparklers from the royal trove was a perk she never enjoyed.”

Meghan Markle reportedly banned from royal jewelry collection

In fact, it appears that Meghan has been banned by the Queen and Prince William from accessing any jewelry from the Royal collection. The embargo on Meghan reportedly came about because of the wedding day tiara (mentioned above) and an incident referred to as Tiaragate.

In February 2018, Harry accompanied his soon-to-be wife to Buckingham Palace to pick out some wedding jewelry from the Royal collection. Unfortunately, sources differ as to precisely what happened next, but there appears to have been an argument between Harry and royal aides over whether or not Meghan could take the tiara that she chose.

Sign up for our newsletter!

It’s unclear if the argument involved Meghan’s chose of tiara itself or if the aggro came later when she wished to remove the item for a wedding rehearsal. Either way, Harry is reported as having used some offensive language with Royal aides leading to a later rebuke from his grandmother.

The incident also led to the Sussexes being criticized for their “behavior and attitude” and a ban on any other royal jewelry for Meghan. Ooops.

Of course, Harry and Meghan were absent from Wednesday’s carol singing are not expected to return to England over the Christmas period.