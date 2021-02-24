Queen Elizabeth reportedly wants an elevator installed at the Balmoral Estate property

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Queen Elizabeth reportedly wants to have an elevator installed at one of her Balmoral Estate properties in Scotland.

According to Express, documents submitted to the local authorities in Aberdeenshire, Scotland, reveal the Queen wants an elevator installed at the Craig Gowan House on Balmoral Estate.

The house reportedly built in the 1870s is where Queen Elizabeth, 94, and her 99-year-old husband, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, spend part of their summer break. It includes a study room for Prince Phillip, a TV room, and a drawing-room.

But unfortunately, it doesn’t have an elevator.

However, it seems the Queen is planning to change that, as a document, obtained by Express, included details of a plan to construct an elevator.

The plan to install an elevator at Balmoral focusses attention on the Queen’s health

It is believed that the elevator is being installed in the house to help residents who may experience difficulties with climbing the property’s spiral staircase.

Queen Elizabeth is 94 years old, while her husband, Prince Philip, is 99. It’s probably to be expected that a couple in their 90s may have challenges climbing up staircases.

Although the Palace maintains a policy of not publicly discussing the Queen’s private medical issues, interest in Her Majesty’s health has increased during the recent pandemic. The interest led the Queen to break longstanding royal protocol by announcing that she and the Duke of Edinburgh had received the COVID-19 vaccination in January.

Prince Philip was admitted to the hospital last week

Monsters and Critics reported last week that Prince Philip was admitted to the hospital.

The Duke was admitted to the King Edward VII Hospital in London on February 16 as a “precautionary measure.” He arrived in a car, not an ambulance, and he was walking unaided.

A Palace source said the Duke of Edinburgh had been feeling unwell for some days before his admission, but the condition was not related to COVID-19. And on February 22, Prince William offered an update on his grandfather’s condition, saying he was “doing ok.”

The BBC reported earlier today that Prince Philip was being treated for an infection and that he was responding well to the medication. He is expected to remain in the hospital for a few more days.

The Queen and Prince Philip quarantined together at Windsor

Prince Philip and the Queen had been quarantining together at Windsor Castle since the start of the pandemic, and the monarch remains there for now.

The Duke of Edinburgh is known to have been treated for multiple ailments in the past, including a coronary artery condition in 2011 and a bladder infection in 2012. He also underwent abdominal surgery in 2013, according to the BBC.

Not much is known about the Queen’s medical history, but she is known to have battled cold infections in the past. She underwent a cataract procedure in 2018 and knee surgery in 2003.