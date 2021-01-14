Queen Elizabeth has faced ‘loneliness’ since the ‘cataclysmic’ loss of her sister Princess Margaret

Queen Elizabeth has struggled with loneliness since she lost her younger sister, Princess Margaret, according to the royal biographer Hugo Vickers.

Margaret’s death in 2002 was “cataclysmic” for Queen Elizabeth because she lost her most trusted and loyal companion, Vickers told Channel 5’s documentary, Elizabeth: Our Queen, according to the U.K.’s Express.

“She [Margaret] was the companion of her [Queen Elizabeth] childhood and she was younger than the Queen,” Vickers said. “They did talk a lot, more or less every day, and she was a very, very constant presence in her life.”

Princess Margaret, Countess of Snowdon, was Queen Elizabeth’s only sibling. Their parents were King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Bowes-Lyon.

Queen Elizabeth and Princess Margaret were devoted to each other

The Queen and Margaret were close companions from childhood and were devoted to each other.

Elizabeth was born in April 1926, while Margaret was born four years later in August 1930.

Elizabeth and Margaret grew up together. Margaret became second in line to the throne, next to her older sister Elizabeth, after their father was crowned King George VI in 1936.

King George VI died in February 1952. He was a smoker who suffered from smoking-related health issues and died from coronary thrombosis at 56.

Elizabeth succeeded King George VI in 1952 when she was only 27 years old. Their father’s death brought the girls closer together.

The two bonded despite the difference in their characters. Margaret was the “glamorous and mischievous” sister, while Elizabeth was quiet and reserved.

Princess Margaret died from a stroke in 2002

Princess Margaret died in February 2002 after suffering a stroke.

She died after battling with illness for some years. She was a heavy smoker and underwent a lung operation in 1985. She also suffered multiple strokes and came down with pneumonia in 1993.

Princess Margaret’s death was ‘cataclysmic’ for the Queen

Princess Margaret died shortly before Queen Elizabeth’s Golden Jubilee.

According to the British author, historian, and TV presenter Dr. Kate Williams, Margaret’s death was “cataclysmic” for the Queen.

It proved to be a painful loss for Her Majesty because she realized her sister sacrificed a lot for the Crown.

Margaret was in a romantic relationship with Group Captain Peter Townsend when she was in her early 20s after the war.

Townsend divorced his wife and proposed to Margaret, but the Church of England refused to approve the princess’ marriage to a divorcee.

Under the threat of losing her title and position in the Royal Family, Margaret abandoned plans to marry Townsend.

Margaret married Anthony Armstrong-Jones, Earl of Snowdon

In 1960, Margaret married Anthony Armstrong-Jones, who became Earl of Snowdon.

The couple shared two children, David and Sarah, and divorced in 1978.

According to Dr. Williams, Margaret did not make the sacrifices for the Crown but for her sister Elizabeth.

Historian Ed Owens said Margaret’s death forced Elizabeth to confront the “loneliness” of her position and was one of the only people who understood the pressure of the Crown.

Margaret was Queen Elizabeth’s closest confidant. Her companionship protected Her Majesty from confronting the reality of the loneliness of life at the top, Owens told Channel 5.

The latest news comes after Monsters and Critics reported in January 2019 that Queen Elizabeth, 94, was the subject of a death hoax.