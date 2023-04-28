Priyanka Chopra Jonas was ‘close to losing’ daughter, doesn’t know how she’ll discipline her in the future

Priyanka Chopra Jonas got honest about raising the daughter she shares with her husband, Nick Jonas.

And as it turns out, she’s got some concerns about how she’ll discipline the little one considering how tightly she’s wrapped around her daughter’s finger.

Chopra Jonas and Jonas welcomed their daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, via surrogate on January 15, 2022.

Though the couple was thrilled to upgrade their titles to mom and dad, their daughter spent the first 100 days of her life in the NICU and was able to go home just in time for Mother’s Day 2022.

Since her grand entrance, Malti has continued to absorb her parents’ love and time.

While speaking in a recent interview, Chopra Jonas admitted that while she’s got concerns about the future, she ultimately wishes just one thing for her daughter.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas talks about motherhood and wanting her daughter to be happy

During a recent chat with Elle for their May 2023 digital issue, Chopra Jonas admitted Malti has her mother “wrapped around her finger.”

Chopra Jonas went on to say that she’s unsure about how she’ll “ever discipline her” in the future, and much of that fear stems from her journey to life.

“I was so close to losing her so many times that she can get away with anything, and I just want to see her happy,” Chopra Jonas gushed.

So far, at least according to Chopra Jonas, baby Malti is a “super smiley, happy baby” already, and it’s likely that trajectory will continue if Chopra Jonas has anything to say about it.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is fiercely protective of her daughter and admits it helps her connect with her own mother

In the same interview, Chopra Jonas confessed she wasn’t prepared for just how deeply she’d love her child “and how viciously [she’ll] protect it.”

According to Chopra Jonas, there isn’t anything she won’t take on to protect her baby, and it’s a sentiment that she shares with her own mom.

Throughout her life, Chopra Jonas says she saw her mother “rip people [apart]” in order to support her. And although she couldn’t understand it at the time, having a child of her own managed to bring it all into perspective.

“Now I get it,” she noted. “I would take someone out.”

In addition, it seems that both Chopra Jonas and her husband agree that hiring a nanny isn’t something they’re interested in.

“I was never left at home with a nanny,” Chopra Jonas elaborated. Instead, she spent time with family and family friends — something she hopes to also maintain with Malti.

Ultimately, Chopra Jonas hopes that involving Malti in life as much as possible will help her experience more of what the world has to offer.