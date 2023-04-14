Priyanka Chopra goes purple for date night with Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra looked glam as she and her husband, Nick Jonas, arrived at Amazonico restaurant in London’s Mayfair.

The Quantico actress and star of the upcoming rom-com Love Again wore a purple scoop neck knitted dress with matching purple heeled boots.

She threw a brown fur coat over her look to combat the chilly London night and accessorized with a light brown faux fur purse.

Nick wore an all-black look consisting of tailored pants and a boxy shirt with contrasting stitching.

The couple married in 2018 and share a baby girl, Malti. They looked happy as they walked hand in hand into the restaurant.

The pair were having dinner with the rest of the Jonas Brothers and the group continued their night in a nearby casino after the meal.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas walk hand in hand into Mayfair restaurant Amazonico. Pic credit: Click News and Media / BACKGRID

Priyanka Chopra celebrates two new releases

Priyanka has reason to look happy; not only is her new rom-com Love Again, starring Sam Heughan and Celine Dion, due to hit cinemas on May 5, but she is also starring alongside Richard Madden in a new Amazon Prime series called Citadel.

Citadel will be released on Prime Video on April 28 and follows a global spy agency that has fallen, with all agents’ memories erased.

In recent weeks, Priyanka has been on a global PR tour for Citadel which kicked off in her home city of Mumbai.

Sharing an Instagram post after the first screening, Priyanka wore a stunning turquoise strapless gown by Versace and worked the red carpet as she posed for photos.

She wrote in the caption, “Kicking off the incredible world tour of #Citadel in my home city. With all the good wishes from my home and my people, my heart is full 💕.”

Priyanka Chopra founds Anomaly Haircare

When she’s not starring in hit movies or TV shows, Priyanka often lends her name to fashion and beauty companies including MaxFactor and Gloria Vanderbilt Jeans.

However, when it comes to haircare she took it upon herself to create her own range of vegan, cruelty-free, and paraben-free products.

Anomaly Haircare focuses on products rich in aloe vera, coconut oil, and eucalyptus, amongst others. It has an extensive list of harmful ingredients that you won’t find in its hair products.

On the Anomaly website, Priyanka explains what pushed her to start the brand, she says, “My hair is my crowning glory. When it feels soft and looks vibrant and healthy, I know I’m going to have a great day. You shouldn’t have to choose between what works and what’s good for you or the planet. Make beautiful choices.”

Anomaly’s prices are surprisingly reasonable too, with most products priced at $5.99. The products are available now at anomalyhaircare.com.