Priyanka Chopra watched the debut of the musical Civilization to Nation on March 31 in Mumbai and made sure to dress up for the occasion.

The Isn’t It Romantic actor was joined by her husband, singer Nick Jonas.

The pair have been married since 2018 and have started a family of their own, welcoming a daughter named Malti Marie Chopra Jonas via surrogate in 2022.

For Priyanka’s latest Instagram post, she documented her evening with a number of glam pics.

“I was so moved to watch the debut of the musical Civilization to Nation last night at the launch of @nmacc.india. May have shed a few tears of pride!” she wrote in her caption.

“I’d implore everyone to try and catch the show in this incredible one of a kind cultural center,” Priyanka continued.

In the span of one day, her upload racked up more than 2.3 million likes and over 4,300 comments, proving to be very popular with her 86 million followers.

Priyanka Chopra dazzled in a sheer gown

In an IG share consisting of four images, Priyanka stunned in a floor-length dress that was embroidered with gems all over the bodice. The item of clothing was low-cut at the front and featured sheer, thin material for the bottom half.

She teamed the ensemble with open-toe heels and a petal-adorned cape that covered her shoulders.

Priyanka accessorized with dazzling earrings, a bracelet, and rings while painting her nails with a coat of dark polish.

She had her locks completely off of her face, tieing it up in a bun while rocking a bold lip and eyeshadow.

Nick, on the other hand, opted for an all-black look, wearing a t-shirt with a floral design and a jacket over the top.

To complete his outfit, the Jealous hitmaker kept it casual in loose-fitted trousers and leather shoes.

In the first slide, Priyanka was captured sitting down in front of a curtained backdrop. Nick stood behind his wife and held her left hand while kissing her head.

Priyanka gazed directly at the camera lens with her lips parted and looked absolutely breathtaking.

In the following frame, the couple was photographed looking at each other closer up. Priyanka flashed a radiant smile and was clearly glowing.

For the third pic, she posed solo while standing up. Resting both arms beside her, Priyanka looked down and showed off her breathtaking dress from head to toe.

Within the tags, she credited makeup artist Daniel Bauer, fashion stylist Rebecca Corbin-Murray, and designer Bulgari for helping her achieve this glam look.

Priyanka also credited the photographer Rohan Shrestha as well as Nick’s groomer, Charley Mcewen.

Priyanka Chopra promotes her own haircare brand

Since launching her own haircare brand, Anomaly, Priyanka can be seen promoting her line of products on her Instagram page.

In an upload from July 2022, the award-winning star was captured using one of the shampoos in a black-and-white shot.

Sporting her wet hair down, Priyanka wore nothing but a white robe for the ad.

“I’ve cracked the code for self-care days: naps, facials, @anomalyhaircare hair routine, and snacks (not pictured because I can go a little overboard). 😂,” she captioned her post.

In order to help the planet, Anomaly’s bottles are made from “plastic trash diverted from landfills and ocean-bound plastic.”