Priyanka Chopra showed off her eye-catching style in a bright yellow dress by Vivienne Westwood. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Byron Purvis/AdMedia

Priyanka Chopra has been taking the world by storm lately. Bringing her haircare brand Anomaly to her home country of India and now launching a new collection with Max Factor would have been enough, but on top of all that, she’s celebrating her daughter Malti Marie’s first birthday on January 15.

Priyanka welcomed her child via surrogate along with Jonas Brothers singer Nick Jonas, and she was born so premature she had to stay in the NICU for 100 days.

Now, it appears Priyanka has weathered the stormy waters and is well and truly living her best life so far in 2023. She’s been attending launch parties for her new Max Factor collaboration, looking incredibly glam and not at all sleep deprived from new motherhood.

The Bollywood star shared a video clip on her social media page in a striking, bright-colored dress and makeup that perfectly matched the new Max Factor collection.

She wore a strapless canary yellow gown by Vivienne Westwood that featured a plunging neckline, sparkling pattern, and a big, eye-catching bow on the front with fabric that hung down and followed behind her.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Of course, she accessorized with even more sparkle, wearing a pair of chandelier earrings and matching heels that elongated her legs.

Priyanka Chopra recently launched her own makeup collaboration with Max Factor

Priyanka’s makeup really stole the show, with the Indian stunner wearing an incredibly bright red lipstick that looked painted on and a flick of liquid liner that gave her a cat-eye. Her hair was parted in the middle and styled into a short, shoulder-length bob.

She wrote in her caption that it had been quite the experience helping to create the Universal Colour Collection, and she was so excited to get to bring it to Superdrug in London personally.

She talked about working on the collection, writing, “My aim was to celebrate the unique beauty of every individual and Max factor has been the ideal partner in bringing this collection to life.”

The products are incredibly colorful and bright, with the eyeshadow palette featuring hot pink, dark blue, and orange. The lip shades are even brighter, with lots of red, bright pink, and orange hues dominating the nine shades.

The unique thing about this collaboration is that it also features nail polishes, which, as you guessed it, are also very bright, eye-catching colors.

Priyanka greeted fans outside Superdrug in London

Just a couple of days before the clip she shared, Priyanka shared another clip in which she was seen wearing a plunging, black leather dress to launch the new Max Factor collection at Superdrug.

Fans had stood in the pouring rain to greet her in London, and she awarded them with autographs and hugs.

She captioned the clip, “A magical evening with @maxfactor and you all… thank you for coming out in the rains and showing so much love!”