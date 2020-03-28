Princess Maria Teresa of Spain’s Bourbon-Parma dynasty dies after testing positive for coronavirus

Princess Maria Teresa of Spain’s royal House of Bourbon-Parma has died after testing positive for coronavirus.

She died yesterday (March 27) at the age of 86, her younger brother Prince Sixtus Henry of Bourbon-Parma, said in a statement on behalf of the family, according to the Daily Mail.

The House of Bourbon-Parma is a branch of the Spanish royal family descended from the French Capetian dynasty.

Princess Maria Teresa became the first member of a major royal family in Europe and the rest of the world to die after testing positive for coronavirus infection, according to the Sun.

Her death comes after Spain became a major focal point of the coronavirus pandemic in Europe, following a surge of new cases and mortalities in the country.

According to the latest stats from Worldometer, as of 18:39 GMT (2:39 p.m. ET), March 28, Spain had reported over 72,000 cases of coronavirus infection and more than 5,812 deaths. This makes Spain the country with the second-highest number of mortalities after Italy, which has more than 10,000 deaths.

Prince Charles also tested positive for coronavirus

The news of Princess Maria Teresa’s death comes after Prince Charles tested positive for coronavirus.

Monsters and Critics reported that Clarence House in London confirmed on Wednesday, March 25, that the Prince of Wales tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday night. He was in self-isolation with his partner, Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, at Balmoral Castle in Scotland.

However, the Duchess of Cornwall reportedly tested negative for COVID-19.

Prince Charles was reportedly showing only mild symptoms of the infection, and he was “otherwise in good health.”

Although it was not immediately apparent whether other members of the Royal Family were also tested for coronavirus, Buckingham Palace confirmed that Queen Elizabeth was in good health.

It wasn’t clear how Prince Charles caught the infection but it was believed to have happened during recent public engagements.

Who was Princess Maria Teresa?

Princess Maria Teresa was born in Paris, France, on July 28, 1933, according to the Daily Mail.

Her parents were Prince Xavier and Madeleine de Bourbon of the House of Bourbon-Parma.

Members of the Bourbon-Parma royal house ruled until the mid-19th century as King of Etruria. They were also Duke of Parma and Piacenza, Guastalla, and Lucca.

Princess Maria Teresa was one of six siblings. She did not have any children.

She is survived by members of her extended family, including her brother, Prince Sixtus Henry, nieces, and nephews, including Prince Carlos of Bourbon-Parma, Princess Margarita, and Prince Jaime, the Sun reports.