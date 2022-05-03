Princess Charlotte turns 7 and Royal family fans think she looks just like Prince William

Royal fans think Princess Charlotte is growing up to look just like her dad Prince William. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/Admedia

Princess Charlotte of Cambridge turned 7 years old on Monday, and her parents released several photos of the youngster to mark the occasion.

And many Royal family fans instantly noticed how Charlotte looks the spitting image of her father, Prince William.

The Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, snapped two photos of her daughter to mark her seventh birthday and posted them to the Cambridge official Instagram page.

The adorable pics feature a smiling Charlotte as she gave a big hug to the family’s pet dog, a black cocker spaniel.

The caption simply reads: “Seven tomorrow!”

The post has received over one million likes at the time of writing, and a ton of comments, a lot of which are cheering how closely Charlotte resembles Prince William.

Royal fans delighted to see how much Princess Charlotte resembles Prince William

Royal fans couldn’t help but notice how much Charlotte looks like a mini-me version of the heir to England’s throne.

One fan wished Charlotte a happy birthday but thought she looked like William with long hair: “Oh my…she is Prince William with long hair ❤️😍. Happiest birthday sweet Princess Charlotte.”

Pic credit: @dukeandduchessofcambridge/Instagram

This sentiment was super common, causing another fan to write: “Wow she is her daddy’s double happy birthday HRH Princess Charlotte.”

Another commenter wrote: “She is the double of William. Happy birthday,” and another thought Charlotte usually resembles the Queen, but not on this occasion: “I usually think she looks like The Queen but in this first one she resembles her dad.”

Fans were full of praise for the young princess, with tons of comments stating she is “so beautiful” and others commenting on how “she’s so grown up already.” There were also oodles of comments just wishing Charlotte a “happy birthday.”

Princess Charlotte and brother Prince George are growing up quickly

According to People, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge released a statement on Sunday reading: “The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted to share three new photographs of Princess Charlotte ahead of her seventh birthday tomorrow.”

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge do their best to keep their children, George and Charlotte, out of the limelight as much as possible, but the public is still seeing the pair quickly grow up. In March, the youngsters attended Prince Philip’s memorial service, and it was noted at the time how grown up they appeared.

Last spring, we learned that the young Princess and Prince had started horse riding. The Royal family is well known for their love of horses, and the children had reportedly hoped to go riding with their great-grandmother, the Queen.