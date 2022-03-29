Prince George and Princess Charlotte are looking all grown up alongside Prince Charles and Kate Middleton

Princess Charlotte and Prince George looked very grown-up next to Prince William and Kate Middleton at Prince Philip’s memorial service. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Prince George, 8, and Princess Charlotte, 6, attended Prince Philip’s memorial service Tuesday morning alongside their parents, Prince William and Kate Middleton.

Charlotte and George attended without their younger brother, Prince Louis, as it was decided he wasn’t old enough to attend at only three years old.

However, Charlotte and George weren’t the only children at the ceremony. Their cousins Savannah and Isla Phillips, and Mia Tindall were at the service as well. Savannah and Isla are the children of Peter Phillips, while Mia belongs to Zara and Mike Tindall.

Many of the attendees were anticipated, but some were surprised to see Queen Elizabeth be escorted by her son, Prince Andrew, following his sexual assault lawsuit.

Despite the initial shock of Prince Andrew and the Queen attending together, royal watchers were quick to note how grown up the two children looked while attending the service with their parents.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte look just like their parents at Prince Philip’s memorial service

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s children looked very grown up and similar to their parents as they attended the memorial service. William and George both wore dark blue suits with dark blue ties. William appeared to have a white button-up shirt beneath, while George’s shirt was light blue.

Kate Middleton wore an elegant black dress with white dots as well as pearl earrings and a matching hat. Charlotte wore her hair down and wore a long, buttoned coat that went down to her knees. Her outfit underneath her coat was not revealed, but she is wearing matching blue leggings.

Pic credit: Splash News

George and Charlotte attended Prince Philip’s ceremony while on Easter break from school. Kate and William returned from their Caribbean tour on Sunday, making this their first outing since they arrived home.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Prince William opens about the Commonwealth’s future following Caribbean tour

William and Kate’s tour of the Caribbean was met with much controversy, from protests before they got there to Jamaican residents protesting their arrival and even Whoopi Goldberg looking for an apology regarding the atrocities committed through the colonialization of the Caribbean.

Although the couple shared many fun posts, such as swimming in Belize and attending dinners in both Belize and Jamaica, it seems like William may have had a revelation while on the trip.

On their last days in the Caribbean, William released a statement regarding the future of the Commonwealth.

He acknowledged the protests in the area, saying, “I know that this tour has brought into even sharper focus questions about the past and the future. In Belize, Jamaica, and The Bahamas, that future is for the people to decide upon.”

He said that he and Kate are “committed to service” and explained that that’s not to order people around, but to serve the people and support the people in whatever way necessary, and “by using the platform we are lucky to have.”

He finished his statement by saying, “It is why tours such as this reaffirm our desire to serve the people of the Commonwealth and to listen to communities around the world. Who the Commonwealth chooses to lead its family in the future isn’t what is on my mind. What matters to us is the potential the Commonwealth family has to create a better future for the people who form it, and our commitment to serve and support as best we can.”

As Queen Elizabeth celebrates 70 years on the throne, the royal family is in a time of rapid change, and new views are coming to the surface.

Historian Sarah Gristwood told People magazine, “The future of the British monarchy is more about William and Kate— spiritually, not in terms of actual succession.”

As time continues to pass, more and more people are becoming aware that regardless of the throne’s succession, William and Kate are becoming the face of the royal family.