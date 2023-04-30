Prince William’s special role in King Charles coronation is revealed

Prince William is set for a significant role in his father’s coronation on May 6.

The Prince of Wales, who is next in line to the British throne, is scheduled to make a pledge of allegiance to the King during the ceremony.

William will kneel in front of his father and place his hands between the hands of the King and say:

“I, William, Prince of Wales, pledge my loyalty to you and faith and truth I will bear unto you, as your liege man of life and limb. So help me God.”

The specific words, titled the Homage of Royal Blood, is from the vow made by Prince Philip to his wife Queen Elizabeth in 1953 when he also vowed to be her “liege man of life and limb.”

The “words of fealty” and Prince William’s role has been confirmed in the liturgy of the coronation service published by the office of the Archbishop of Canterbury, according to PEOPLE.

William will also participate as the Stole Royal at Saturday’s service, meaning that he will assist Baroness Merron and bishops robe the King Charles.

According to The Telegraph, Prince George will become the youngest future king to play an official role at a coronation by carrying the King’s robes as one of four Pages of Honour.

Buckingham Palace describes what will happen during the coronation ceremony

In a statement, Buckingham Palace revealed that the ceremony will be a celebration reflecting the monarch’s role in modern Britain while maintaining its historic structure and traditions.

“The Coronation is a solemn religious service, together with an occasion for celebration and pageantry,” the Palace added, continuing:

“The ceremony has retained a similar structure for over a thousand years, and this year’s Coronation is expected to include the same core elements while recognizing the spirit of our times.”

“For the last 900 years, the ceremony has taken place at Westminster Abbey, London. Since 1066, the service has almost always been conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury.”

Greek Orthodox music will be played to honor Prince Phillip and a diverse congregation will attend the ceremony.

While portions of the event will be televised some aspects such as the anointing of Charles will reportedly not be shown.

Katy Perry among the stars performing at the Coronation concert

A separate Coronation Concert will take place the day after the official coronation and Katy Perry is among the performers scheduled to perform.

Take That, Lionel Richie and famed Opera singer Andrea Bocelli are among the other talent taking part in the celebration show

The event will reportedly be broadcast live at Windsor Castle by the BBC it will be shown on big screens across Britain.