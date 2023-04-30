Prince Harry might be humiliated at King Charles’ coronation

Prince Harry may encounter “uniform humiliation” as he prepares to travel to the United Kingdom for King Charles III’s coronation.

This week, eyes will focus on the coronation, as King Charles III receives his title following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

Meanwhile, spectators will be curious about the interactions between Prince Harry and his estranged family during the event.

Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, stepped back from their royal duties in 2020, and his relationship with the royals has disintegrated.

Harry and Meghan’s 2021 Oprah interview, and his 2023-released memoir, have increased the division between the California residents and the British royal family.

According to sources, the friction, and Harry’s decision to step back from duties, may prevent him from wearing his royal uniform.

Prince Harry may encounter uniform humiliation at the King Charles III coronation

Royal sources suggest that Harry may face the possibility of exclusion from wearing his military uniform at the upcoming King Charles III coronation. As discussions surrounding the event unfold, speculation grows about the potential humiliation Harry may experience if denied the opportunity to wear the uniform.

A royal historian, Dr. Peter Johnston, told True Royalty TV via NY Post, “I imagine Harry won’t wear (his) uniform.”

Wearing military uniforms has long been a cherished tradition within the British royal family. The uniform symbolizes the royal family’s connection to the armed forces, honoring their commitment to public service.

Prince Harry’s military service was undoubtedly a crucial aspect of his identity and a source of pride.

Harry served in the British Army for over a decade, including deployments to Afghanistan. Accordingly, the uniform has a place close to his heart.

Prince Harry’s military experience

Prince Harry didn’t take shortcuts to serve his country — he worked hard, just like other servicemembers, to rise the ranks.

It all began in 2004 when he passed Regular Commissions Board — an entrance exam necessary to join military training. After completing the exam, Harry attended a 44-week training course in Camberley, Surrey, to become an Officer Cadet.

In 2006, Harry was commissioned as an Army officer.

At the time, a spokesperson for Harry revealed, “Prince Harry is very proud to serve his country on operations alongside his fellow soldiers and to do the job he has been trained for.”

The former senior royal attained the rank of Captain, completing two tours in Afghanistan.

After 10 years of service, Harry became involved with the Invictus Games, helping wounded soldiers recapture their spirit following injuries.

Harry has remained an advocate for injured soldiers — even after stepping back from his royal duties.