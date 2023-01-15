Prince Harry ‘saddened’ relationship with Prince William is fractured

Following the release of Spare, Prince Harry is reportedly saddened about his tense relationship with Prince William. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ALPR/AdMedia

The release of Prince Harry’s memoir, Spare, on Tuesday was reportedly a bittersweet experience for the Prince. Insiders alleged that, while he was happy for the book’s release, he is still saddened about where he stands with Prince William.

Rumors of the royal brothers’ feud have been swirling for years. However, Prince Harry’s Spare and docuseries, Harry & Meghan, confirmed the sad state of their relationship.

He wanted to release his memoir to be able to tell his version of events outside of the royal family’s narrative. However, he has still hoped to mend his relationship with his family.

According to insiders, he isn’t trying to further expose or hurt his relationship with his brother. Instead, the insider claimed, “It makes him very sad that he and William are so at odds.”

In his memoir, Prince Harry shared several shocking examples of how badly he and Prince William’s relationship deteriorated. According to him, one argument led to a physical altercation where Prince William grabbed him and knocked him to the ground.

Sign up for our newsletter!

His memoir detailed multiple distressing incidents wherein Prince William screamed at him or almost got physical during intense arguments over Prince Harry stepping down from his royal duties.

What happened between Prince Harry and Prince William?

While the royal family staunchly denied any tension between the brothers, their fractured relationship has become difficult to hide. The rift seemingly goes back to 2018.

It allegedly was sparked by Prince Harry’s relationship with American actress Meghan Markle. Things started to deteriorate as Prince Harry accused Prince William of not being welcoming toward Markle, while Prince William allegedly disagreed with how quickly Prince Harry’s and Markle’s relationship moved.

By 2019, rumors heated up when Markle and Prince Harry unfollowed Prince William and Prince William’s wife, Kate Middleton, on Instagram and seemed to distance themselves from them. By 2020, Prince Harry and Markle all but confirmed the feud when they announced they were stepping back from their royal duties.

Following that announcement, details of the royal rift have been more forthcoming. These details began with Prince Harry’s and Markle’s shocking allegation that the royal family was racist during an interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Then came Prince Harry’s docuseries and memoir, delving into his rift with Prince William. He detailed Prince William’s and Kate’s cold reception to Markle, the royal family’s failure to intervene when the press attacked Markle, and altercations between him and Prince William and Markle and Middleton.

Will Prince Harry reconcile with the royal family?

Prince Harry has levied some heavy accusations against the royal family. He has accused them of racism, lies, and mistreating Markle.

He even hinted that he had enough details on the royal family to fill two books. However, if he had included everything, he stated his family would “never forgive him,” and that things were so bad he didn’t want the world to know.

Prince Harry has claimed that he is open to reconciliation with the royal family despite all this. During an interview with ITV, he stated, “Forgiveness is 100 percent a possibility because I would like to get my father back. I would like to have my brother back.”

He has also indicated that forgiveness might be possible if the royal family apologizes to Markle.

So far, the royal family has not commented on Prince Harry’s tell-all memoir and docuseries. There is no indication that they will publicly address the allegations down the line either.

What the royal family thinks of Prince Harry’s allegations can only be speculated on based on claims from insiders. However, most insiders agree that the royal family is not happy with Prince Harry.