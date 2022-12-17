Prince William reportedly ‘feels betrayed’ by Prince Harry after bombshell revelation

Prince Harry pictured attending BT Sport Awards at Battersea Evolution in London, UK. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StillsPress

Prince William’s relationship with his estranged brother may be beyond repair after Prince Harry make explosive allegations in his new Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan.

As previously reported on Monsters and Critics, the Duke of Sussex revealed information about a private meeting with his late grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, his father, King Charles, and his brother Prince William.

Harry claims he was left terrified after his brother screamed and shouted at him over his plan to leave the royal family.

He also accused his father of lying during the meeting, which he said was coordinated so that his wife could not attend.

Prince Harry dropped another bombshell in the series, denying that he took part in a joint statement about reports of bullying that the royal family released to the media.

The British royal family has not issued a response to the allegations made in the Netflix series at the time of writing this report.

Prince William reportedly ‘incredibly upset and betrayed’ by Prince Harry’s claims

Royal expert Katie Nicholl told Entertainment Tonight that the accusations could sever any chance of the brothers reconciling in the future.

“Well, I think that given the allegations that Harry has made in the latest three episodes of this docuseries are so personal towards his brother, I think it really does set back any chance of [healing] a rift for the foreseeable future,” Nicholl said to the outlet, continuing:

“Even if William hasn’t watched this docuseries, and it’s my understanding that he hasn’t, he will be very aware of the headlines. He will be very aware of the damage inflicted on his reputation, and I think it also goes a long way in explaining why the brothers are not on talking terms,” she said.

The royal expert also said that William would have to worry going forward that any private conversation they share may end up in one of Harry’s books or a television show.

She said that William is taking his brother’s accusations very personally and feels betrayed by Harry airing out their private conversation for his documentary.

The couple has been accused by detractors of profiting from their accusations against the royal family.

Their Netflix series was a rating hit for Netflix but has received criticism for its one-sided perspective and unproven allegations.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly invited to King Charles’ coronation

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will receive an invitation to the Coronation of King Charles III despite their criticism of the Royal family on their Netflix series, according to The Telegraph.

The ceremony is on May 6, and Buckingham Palace is yet to confirm their invitation officially or respond to the allegations made against them by Harry and Meghan.

Prince Harry’s memoir is set to hit the shelves on January 10; therefore, it is unclear what accusations he will make in the book and how it will affect his status with his family.

The Coronation will take place at Westminster Abbey on the birthday of the Archie Mountbatten-Windsor, the son of the Sussexes.