Prince Harry and Meghan Markle blasted for using ‘deceiving practices’ in new Netflix docuseries trailer

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been accused of using “deceiving practices” in a trailer to promote their new docuseries, Harry & Meghan. On December 6, 2022, blogger Perez Hilton accused the royal couple of misleading viewers with a trailer that falsely seemed to portray them as being “hounded by the paparazzi.”

Harry & Meghan is an upcoming docuseries that will premiere in two Volumes on December 8 and December 15, respectively. However, ahead of its release, the couple has allegedly been “exposed” for a misleading trailer.

Hilton started exposing the couple by sharing a clip of former Real Housewives of New York star Bethenny Frankel questioning the footage Prince Harry and Markle chose to use. She questioned if there was inaccurate footage used in the series or whether it was fake news.

Bethenny expressed disbelief that such a public and prominent couple would use inaccurate footage. She also further questioned if the docuseries was supposed to be scripted.

That is when Hilton jumped in to answer her questions and provided multiple instances of the deception. The first example he shared was a photo that showed Prince Harry and Markle apparently being “hounded” by an enormous mass of paparazzi.

However, it turned out that the photo was taken when Prince Harry and Markle attended the premiere of a Harry Potter film. Hence, the paparazzi were covering the premiere and pointing their cameras at the actors on the red carpet, not hounding Prince Harry and Markle.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle allegedly faked scenes in docuseries trailer

Hilton went on to share a second example in which Prince Harry and Markle tried to twist a photo to look like an invasion of privacy. In the photo, the royal couple can be seen walking down the street with their young son, Archie.

Meanwhile, a photographer can be seen on a rooftop snapping a picture of the couple and their son. Seemingly, the photographer infringed on the couple’s privacy by desperately trying to capture footage of their son.

However, the photo was actually snapped by a photographer that Prince Harry and Markle allegedly hired and approved of themselves. Royal Correspondent Robert Jobson took to Twitter to confirm this.

In a Tweet, he indicated that three photographers from an accredited pool were allowed inside Archbishop Tutu’s Cape Town residence, where the photo in question was snapped. No one else was allowed inside the area, meaning that no intrusion of privacy occurred.

This photograph used by @Netflix and Harry and Meghan to suggest intrusion by the press is a complete travesty. It was taken from a accredited pool at Archbishop Tutu’s residence in Cape Town. Only 3 people were in the accredited position. H & M agreed the position. I was there. pic.twitter.com/nvjznlloLF — Robert Jobson (@theroyaleditor) December 5, 2022

Jobson stated that he was there at that time and that is how he knew firsthand that the suggestion of “intrusion by the press” was a “complete travesty.” He further claimed that Prince Harry and Markle had even approved the exact position of the photographer in question.

Hilton concluded his video by stating that he believed Prince Harry and Markle had a say in the trailer and that they could’ve chosen to remove any inaccuracies in it but chose not to.

What is Harry & Meghan about?

With Harry & Meghan already stirring up controversy before it even premieres, many may be curious about what the docuseries is about. The docuseries has been described by the royal couple as a way to take control of their story.

As a result, the docuseries will delve into Prince Harry and Markle’s decision to step back from their royal positions. They made the decision in 2020 and have since ceased representing the crown.

Since then, they have split their time between the UK and their home in California. They have also become financially independent, which may be the reason behind their docuseries which is just part of a multimillion-dollar deal with Netflix.

The docuseries is expected to expose the royal family in some manner. In addition to showing Prince Harry and Markle dealing with media harassment, it will also allegedly tackle issues within the royal house and allegations of it being oppressive to women and of “leaking” or “planting” stories about Markle.

Prince Harry ominously stated in the trailer, “No one knows the full truth. We know the full truth.”

As seen with the allegations of deceptive practices, the docuseries is already receiving scrutiny. However, it remains to be seen if any such allegations of deception arise from the actual content of the series once it premieres.