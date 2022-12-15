Prince Harry says he was terrified after Prince William screamed at him in a meeting

Prince Harry pictured attending BT Sport Awards at Battersea Evolution in London, UK. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StillsPress

In Volume 2 of Harry & Meghan, the Duke of Sussex revealed some bombshells about his relationship with his brother Prince William.

The US-based couple opened up about their decision to step away from their royal duties.

Harry recalled a family meeting about their plan to continue their royal duties from Canada with private funding that exploded dramatically.

Harry said he went to the meeting without his wife after his request was rejected while Meghan was still in the UK. He claimed this move was intentional on the part of his family.

He said his father, now King Charles, and his late grandmother were present and gave their reactions.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“It was terrifying to have my brother scream and shout at me and my father say things that simply weren’t true. And my grandmother, you know, quietly sit there and sort of take it all in.”

Prince Harry says his brother, Prince William "screamed" at him over his decision to split from the Royal Family pic.twitter.com/zlXoKQE65U — CNN (@CNN) December 15, 2022

He then added, “You have to understand that from the family’s perspective, especially from hers, there are ways of doing things. And her ultimate mission, goal, slash responsibility is the institution.”

The 38-year-old accused his brother of siding with the royal institution when describing the wedge between them.

Prince Harry claims Buckingham Palace faked a joint statement with himself and Prince William

Prince Harry has denied participating in a joint statement released on behalf of himself and his brother William in 2020.

He accused the palace of lying to protect Prince William amid reports that he was “bullying” Harry and Meghan out of the royal family.

In the Netflix series, Harry said he received a phone call after the meeting in which he claims Prince William shouted and screamed at him and was told that a joint statement had been put out in his name along with his brother to deny the story.

Harry: “I couldn’t believe it. No one had asked me permission to put my name to a statement like that… [Meghan] burst into floods of tears, because within four hours they were happy to lie to protect my brother… and yet they were never willing to tell the truth to protect us.” https://t.co/x3P7815tkc — Omid Scobie (@scobie) December 15, 2022

Harry said Meghan cried after he told her about the statement and accused the royal family of refusing to tell the truth to protect himself and his wife.

Would the royal family respond to Prince Harry’s accusations?

The British royal family is yet to respond to the bombshell accusations made in the Netflix series at the time of writing this report.

With Prince Harry essentially accusing them of deceiving the British public with the joint statement, they would likely issue a response.

Buckingham Palace released a statement in response to Markle’s accusations of racism in the Oprah with Meghan and Harry interview in 2021.