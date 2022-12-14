Harry & Meghan documentary makes Netflix history

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle pictured at different events. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ALPR/AdMedia

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s new documentary have got people talking and broke a record for Netflix.

The documentary titled Harry & Meghan dives into the controversial couple’s relationship and the events leading to them leaving their royal duties and relocating to the United States.

The series is released in two volumes: the first three, one-hour episodes were released on December 8 and three more will hit the streaming platform on Thursday.

The docuseries has the highest viewing time of any documentary to debut on Netflix in its debut week.

Netflix confirmed in a press release that a total of 81.55 million hours were spent watching the series in its first week.

The series appeared in the Top 10 TV list in 85 countries and hit the #1 spot in the United Kingdom. After just four days, over 28 million households watched the first three episodes.

The second volume of the series is likely to become a talking point with observers who are divided on their opinion of The Sussexes.

The upcoming episodes are focusing on their decision to leave the Royal Family.

The official trailer teases Harry and Meghan making accusations against the royal family and how their decision to leave has impacted their lives and safety.

King Charles is reportedly unlikely to strip Meghan Markle and Prince Harry from their royal titles

Many critics of the Harry & Mehgan Netflix hit, including Piers Morgan, have called for King Charles to strip his son and daughter-in-law of their royal titles.

Harry and Mehgan were given their Duke and Duchess of Sussex titles by the late Queen Elizabeth II on their wedding day on May 19, 2018.

A royal expert told Page Six that King Charles is unlikely to make the move as it may backfire. “Stripping their title is not something the king would likely ever consider … mostly because it would be too petty and punitive,” the source told the outlet, continuing:

“It would only lead to the Sussexes claiming that it was a retaliatory action and proof they were never wanted in the royal family.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s popularity nosedives in the UK

While Harry and Meghan’s Netflix series is a rating hit, it appears to have done damage to their reputation in the United Kingdom.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s popularity in Britain went down as their Netflix documentary series was released, according to a YouGov poll.

Only 33 percent of Britons hold a positive view of Prince Harry, while 59 percent, hold a negative opinion of him.

Meghan is perceived positively by just 25 percent of the UK population, while 64 percent hold a negative opinion of the former actress.

Prince Andrew is the only royal family member less popular and it is yet to be seen how the second volume of their Netflix series, which is directed at the royal family would impact their favorability.