Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s invite to King Charles’ coronation at risk after explosive docuseries

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s invite to King Charles’s coronation is in doubt following their explosive documentary.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex starred in a Netflix documentary released earlier this week and garnered mixed reviews.

The first three episodes of the series focus on Meghan and Harry’s relationship and criticism of the tabloids rather than the British royal family.

Per TMZ, Royal experts have debated whether an invite to King Charles’s coronation would be rescinded as a result of the documentary.

So far, it appears that most experts agree that it depends on the outcome of the series.

Part 2 of the docuseries is set to air on December 15, and it is expected that bombshells aimed at the royal family will surface.

The royal family has remained silent about their current relationship with the US-based Sussexes, and the invitation list for the King Charles coronation has not been revealed.

The second short trailer for the doc teases the events surrounding Meghan and Harry’s wedding.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle deny privacy motive for stepping back from the Royal Family

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have hit back at criticism over their documentary and denied citing privacy as a reason for stepping back from royal life.

Prince Harry and Meghan’s global press secretary said in a statement that a “distorted narrative” had been created, according to the BBC.

They received backlash from some of the viewing public for sharing intimate moments in their life, which many deemed hypocritical based on the notion that they came to America for privacy.

However, the statement said this was “entirely untrue,” and the pair planned on keeping up public duties after leaving the royal family.

Meghan and Harry made headlines in early 2020 when they announced their intention to relocate to America and step back from their royal life in the UK.

The couple was engaged in legal battles with the British press over privacy concerns.

According to Reuters, The Duke of Sussex sued the Associated Newspapers in February over an article in the Mail on Sunday newspaper which alleged he tried to keep details of his legal battle with Britain’s interior ministry to reinstate his police protection.

What did Prince Harry and Meghan lose from leaving royal duties?

As working Royals, Harry and Megan received 95 percent of their annual income from King Charles’ Duchy of Cornwall estate, with the other 5 percent coming from the Sovereign Grant.

They reportedly received more than £5 million along with Prince William and Kate to cover their expenses in the 2018-2019 financial year, per the BBC.

The couple stopped receiving payments after stepping down but were given an undisclosed sum of money to resettle in the United States.

They also lost the security protection, titles, and duties that accompany being an active royal family member.