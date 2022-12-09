Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reveal the surprising way they met

Prince Harry’s and Meghan Markle’s new docuseries revealed how they met. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ALPR/AdMedia/StillsPress

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s docuseries, Harry & Meghan, premiered on Netflix on December 8, and one of the topics Volume One tackled was how the royal couple first met.

The pair started dating in 2016 before they were married in 2018. According to their docuseries, the two actually met through the internet rather than in person.

Prince Harry explained that he had been scrolling through social media one day when he happened to come across a Snapchat from his friend. The Snapchat showed that the friend was Markle, who was hiding behind a dog filter.

All it took was one look for Prince Harry to want to know more about her. He stated, “I was like, ‘Who is THAT?'”

The mutual friend let Markle know that Prince Harry was interested in her, though the friend referred to the prince as “Prince Haz.” Unfamiliar with the nickname, Markle had no idea who Prince Haz was.

Later, out of curiosity, she decided to take a look at Prince Harry’s social media account. She instantly liked what she saw as she scrolled through photography, environmental shots, and snippets of his trip to Africa.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s early relationship

Just one day after first becoming aware of each other, they exchanged phone numbers. From that point forward, they were nearly in constant contact.

For Markle, though, the start of their relationship wasn’t wholly without hesitancy. She revealed she had been very much looking forward to embracing life as a single woman.

She had a career mapped out and plans to spend the summer exploring Europe and having “fun girl time.” However, she described Prince Harry’s entrance as a “plot twist” in her story.

Despite Markle’s plans, the two began dating shortly after connecting on social media. Things moved fast once their relationship started, with the two getting engaged the following year.

Prince Harry and Markle have now been married for four years and share two children, Archie and Lilibet.

In 2020, they decided to leave their royal duties behind. They stepped back from their roles as members of the royal family and are now financially independent and splitting their time between the UK and California.

What else has Harry & Meghan revealed?

Given the couple’s decision to cease to represent the Queen, their docuseries has been highly anticipated. They further raised curiosity as they promised to take back their story and narrative with the series.

The first volume has focused largely on the relationship between Prince Harry and Meghan. It delves into the unexpected love story of how an American actress ended up wedding the Duke of Sussex.

However, it has included some criticism of the royal family, particularly their alleged failure to welcome Markle into the family. They reportedly failed to teach Markle the ropes and protocols of royal life.

Additionally, they allegedly did nothing as the media spread racist hatred towards Markle, who is biracial. Prince Harry claimed that they shrugged off the damaging media coverage because they’d all been through the same thing at one point.

What the royal family failed to see was that the media’s coverage and criticism of Markle were different because of her race. As a result, Prince Harry accused the family of having “unconscious bias.”

As a whole, though, the docuseries, so far, has aimed more at the press than at the royal family.