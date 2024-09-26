Prince William’s ‘Call to Action’ revealed

Prince William and his estranged brother, Prince Harry, work on climate change and other environmental concerns simultaneously, albeit separately.

Prince Harry recently went on a solo trip to New York City ahead of another trip to the United Kingdom for events like the Clinton Global Initiative and the WellChild Awards.

Prince William attends similar events without overlapping with his brother, Prince Harry, in a decided move to not interfere with each other.

Just hours after Prince Harry addressed the United Nations leaders at the Clinton Global Initiative in New York City, Prince William spoke to them via video about a special call to action.

Prince Harry seems to offer olive branches to Prince William by coming to the United Kingdom, but despite it all, they seem firmly estranged but undeterred in their hope for climate change.

Prince William’s latest endeavor has him speaking about the 45 alums of the EarthShot Prize and how everyone can help.

Prince William shared a post about his ‘Call to Action.’ Pic credit: @princeandprincessofwales/Instagram

Prince William speaks at the United Nations General Assembly

Prince William’s speech spoke about the 45 alum winners of the Earthshot Prize.

The Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit has partnered with Bloomberg Philanthropies to speak to the United Nations General Assembly during Climate Week in New York City.

According to Bloomberg’s website, the Earthshot Prize, founded by Prince William, “is an environmental challenge that catalyzes urgent optimism and action by discovering, accelerating, awarding, spotlighting, and scaling solutions to repair and regenerate the planet.”

Prince William’s video address says in part, “This is a call to action to each of us, to have a relentless focus on how we can help these game changers succeed, ” speaking of the 45 winners since 2020.

In essence, Prince William is asking everyone to help these winners succeed in assisting the dire problems we already have with the environment.

As Monsters and Critics reported, there were rumors that Kate may have accompanied her husband, Prince William, to New York for the Earthshot Prize conference, but that was not apparent.

Kate Middleton has been focusing on her health and spending time with her family this fall, and a trip to the United States may have been too much for her.

However, as The Times Court Circular reported, she is still working on some events behind the scenes. Kate held a meeting about the Royal Family Christmas Concert, “The Princess of Wales, Joint Patron, the Royal Foundation of The Prince and Princess of Wales, this morning held a Meeting at Windsor Castle.”

It is excellent news that she can participate in this activity at Christmas time this year.