Will Prince Harry’s trip to New York overshadow Prince William’s?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle seem to travel the world despite being non-working royals.

Prince Harry and Meghan have just returned from Colombia following a trip to Nigeria. And now, new travel plans for Prince Harry have been announced.

Meghan and Prince Harry took flack over their faux royal trip to Colombia, even though the Vice President confirmed that they paid their way and even donated gifts to needy children.

Since they look similar, everyone can compare Prince Harry and Meghan’s travel to these countries to a royal trip that King Charles or Prince William would take as working royals.

An upcoming trip for Prince Harry has the power to eclipse one that Prince William has been planning for a long time.

Prince William will be in NYC in September for the Earthshot Prize Summit, and there are rumors that Kate Middleton could join him, but news about Prince Harry visiting the same month could make that old news.

Prince Harry’s plans for NYC could overshadow Prince William’s trip

Things are so strained between Prince Harry and Prince William that the brothers did not appear together when a charity named in honor of their beloved mother, The Diana Award, celebrated its 25th anniversary.

Prince William and Prince Harry did not appear together at the event. After Prince William left the venue, a video message from Prince Harry was played.

The charity’s CEO has announced that Prince Harry will be in New York City. “In our 25th Anniversary year, The Diana Award is delighted to be leading an event with Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, in New York this September. The event will be driven by young people and their insights on the biggest issues facing their generation today.”—Dr Tessy Ojo CBE, CEO of The Diana Award, said in a post on Instagram.

According to People, this is just one stop for Prince Harry, who is traveling solo. A spokesperson has said that in addition to the Diana Award work, Prince Harry will “participate in engagements with African Parks, The HALO Trust…and Travalyst.”

The excitement and speculation over Prince Harry’s trip to NYC could overshadow Prince William’s trip to Earthshot. Everyone will want to know if the estranged brothers will reunite in the same city.

One thing that could change the narrative would be reports that Kate Middleton may secretly join Prince William in NYC at Earthshot. A sighting of Kate in NYC after she’s been fighting her health these many months would cause an uproar.

Prince Harry’s book Spare has a paperback release date

Prince Harry’s estrangement from his brother, Prince William, lies in large part from his book, Spare.

In the book, Prince Harry alleged bullying and other altercations from his brother, calling him his “arch nemesis.” As MKCitizen reports, it will be out as a paperback on October 22, 2024, in the US.

This paperback book date is excellent news for fans of the Royal Family and Prince Harry who have not read Spare yet.