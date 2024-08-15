Here’s why Kate Middleton might be planning a ‘secret’ trip to join Prince William in New York soon

Kate Middleton may have an exciting trip to look forward to in an otherwise terrible year because of her health.

Kate has been on the sidelines most of the year while she deals with her preventative cancer treatments, which include chemotherapy, and planning a trip may be just what she needs.

Kate has been keeping a low profile during her recovery, much to her fan’s dismay. It was exciting when she was spotted celebrating the King’s birthday at the Trooping of the Colours.

Then, an outing with Princess Charlotte at Wimbledon helped assuage fans who worried about Kate’s health journey. Kate and Princess Charlotte looked great on that day.

Monster and Critics has reported that Kate and Prince William will join King Charles at Balmoral Castle in Scotland for an extended vacation as the monarch discusses plans.

Sign up to our Celebrity newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Rumors are circulating that Kate may plan an overseas trip with Prince William to support a cause that is dear to both of them.

Kate may join Prince William in NYC at the Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit

Prince William plans to attend the Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit, which will take place during Climate Change Week NYC in New York City this year.

An insider has told Life & Style Magazine that Kate may be “secretly” planning on going with Prince William in what would be her first overseas trip since her surgery.

The source said, “Kate is very excited to be getting back in the swing of royal duties,” and explained that Kate loves supporting Prince William.

The Earthshot Prize, created by Prince William, endeavors to celebrate “game-changing innovations that help repair the planet,” according to the Earthshot website.

Prince William, recently spotted out with a beard, started the Earthshot Prize organization in 2020 to spur people to find solutions for the earth’s problems.

Prince William gets his love of the environment naturally from his father, King Charles. King Charles has long been known for his stance on helping the environment.

It has been a decade since Kate and Prince William visited NYC, and it would be a great trip for them to see the city.

It could also open the door for a reconciliation visit with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle since they will be on the same continent. Kate and Prince William would be on a quick plane trip from California, where Meghan and Prince Harry live.

Prince William and Kate wish Princess Anne a happy birthday

Princess Anne is celebrating another birthday, and her brother, King Charles, and her nephew, Prince William, have wished her a happy birthday on social media.

Wishing a very happy birthday to The Princess Royal! https://t.co/PSG9LsN4f4 — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) August 15, 2024

It is great to see Princess Anne doing so well after her accident involving a horse earlier this year.