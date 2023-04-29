Prince William to share his life in new fly-on-the-wall documentary

Prince William is reportedly set to star in a reality television docu-series in what would reportedly be the most candid view of his life.

This comes after his estranged brother Prince Harry launched a Netflix docu-series, Harry & Meghan, in what many described as a reality show.

However, royal watchers should expect the Prince of Wales to fire back at his brother in the series.

According to The Sun, the series will air on ITV and follow William as he travels around Britain on a homelessness initiative.

The appearance will reportedly give insight into his family with Kate Middleton and focus on their duties as working senior royals.

Per the outlet, the series is set to premiere sometime in the summer, with future installments depending on the episode’s success.

A TV source told the outlet that the move is “pretty extraordinary” and would be the first for a working royal.

“Generally access to senior royals is very limited and totally controlled, but William clearly wants to change that,” the source said.

“He’s keen to highlight his work, particularly on a homeless project which was a subject very close to his mother’s heart, and to connect with the public on a new level. He knows all too well how important it is that the monarchy develops a more modern relationship with the British people,” the source shared.

Prince William and Kate Middleton celebrate their 12th wedding anniversary

The Prince and Princess of Wales have been a couple for 20 years, and they just celebrated the 12th anniversary of their wedding.

The photo captured the royal duo on a bike ride in the countryside. The smiling pair had their arms around each other for the snap and captioned the shot, “12 years ❤️.”

Prince William and Middleton married on Friday, April 29, 2011, at Westminster Abbey in London, England.

The best man was his now estranged brother, Prince Harry.

Prince Harry alleges that Prince William settled a hacking case

The Duke of Sussex claims that the Prince of Wales had a hacking claim against the tabloid newspaper that was settled in 2020 for a “very large sum of money,” according to Sky News.

While William settled the alleged case, Prince Harry battled the tabloid publishers in court.

When a case is settled out of court, any private information, such as the nature of the phone calls or text messages in question, would not be brought up in the courtroom.

Harry also alleged that there was a “secret agreement” between the royal family and the News Group Newspapers, authorized by the Queen.

News Group is the publisher of The Sun, which Harry alleges in a lawsuit illegally hacked his voicemails.