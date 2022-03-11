Prince William and Prince Harry experience ‘constant strain’ according to royal expert

Prince William and Prince Harry have reportedly been involved in a rift since 2019. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Prince William and Prince Harry are still not on good terms, despite a rift that has lasted years now.

Duncan Larcombe, royal expert, and author of Prince Harry: The Inside Story, told OK! there is “a lot of regret there” when it comes to their infamous fallout.

Speaking about one of the most famous royal rifts ever, Duncan said, “It’s very clear to those that know William that the rift with his brother is not something that he can just forget about.

Prince William and Prince Harry are experiencing constant strain over their feud

He claimed it’s obviously a “constant strain” on William and Harry as well, though he added they are both “stubborn as mules.” Two stubborn parties in a rift do not exactly add up to reconciliation.

Looking at Prince William’s life, things look to be going perfectly; beautiful wife, happy family, a beloved member of the royal family, and future king. The only thing missing is his relationship with Prince Harry.

Duncan told the publication, “he’s riding the crest of a wave in most aspects of his life, but sadly he has the absence of Prince Harry, his brother in his life.”

He does, however, have hope that the warring princes may reconcile, saying, “I think there’ll always be a way back.”

Prince William and Prince Harry were doing great until Harry married Meghan Markle

Back in 2012, during the wedding of Prince William and Kate Middleton, the two brothers looked closer than ever.

It was a fantastic year for the entire royal family, and despite Prince Harry getting caught partying naked in Las Vegas (and really, who hasn’t done that?), both brothers were on a high.

However, fast forward to Prince Harry’s wedding to Meghan Markle, and things took a turn for the worse.

It was initially reported that Kate and Meghan were the ones feuding, and despite an alleged argument over flower girl dresses, they were not the ones involved in an all-out rift.

Prince William allegedly pushed Meghan and Harry out of Kensington Palace

It was revealed in Robert Lacey’s book, Battle of Brothers, that the true feud started in March 2019 when William supposedly pushed Harry and Meghan out of Kensington Palace due to alleged bullying of staff.

Then, in March 2021, Harry and Meghan sat down with Oprah Winfrey for an interview that the whole world was talking about.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, opens up about her family

Watch this video on YouTube

Bombshell after bombshell was dropped, including claims of a racist royal, Meghan’s suicidal thoughts while she was pregnant with Archie, and claims that Prince William and Prince Charles feel trapped in the royal family.

With all that has happened over the last few years, is it possible for Prince William and Prince Harry to ever reconcile?

Or, perhaps to at least get to a place where they can be close again? With the upcoming release of Prince Harry’s memoir, it doesn’t look like it.

Only time will tell, but Harry and Meghan have not been seen out for quite a while, so it’s anyone’s guess.