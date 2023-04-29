Prince William and Kate Middleton celebrate 12 years of marriage with sweet photo

Prince William and Kate Middleton, the Prince and Princess of Wales, recently marked a remarkable milestone in their journey together — their wedding anniversary.

To commemorate their 12th wedding anniversary, Prince William and Princess Kate took to social media, delighting their millions of followers with a heartwarming photo.

On Saturday, April 29, the royal couple chose Instagram as the platform to share the touching content.

The image captured the couple in a candid moment, radiating joy and affection.

With the countryside as their backdrop, Prince William and Princess Kate took a moment to pose on their bikes, placing their arms around one another.

The share quickly racked up over a million likes and thousands of comments from royal supporters and devoted fans.

Prince William and Princess Kate celebrate their wedding anniversary

It’s hard to believe that the royal wedding was 12 years ago — but Prince William and Princess Kate just reminded fans that their relationship has stood the test of time.

While posing outdoors, Kate and William looked elegant and chic, enjoying a bike ride. William donned a dark polo button-down shirt with blue jeans as he put his arm around Kate’s shoulder. He also sported chic wayfarer sunglasses, protecting his eyes from UV rays.

Meanwhile, Kate wore a white button-down shirt with floral embroidery and dark denim. Her sunglasses remained in her hair, which flowed past her shoulders. Kate placed her arm around William’s waist for a tender moment shared with millions.

The caption to the picture was simple, crediting the photographer and marking 12 years of love.

Their caption read, “12 years ❤️ 📸 @mattporteous.”

As it turns out, there is a lot going on in the royal world.

Prince William and Princess Kate’s fairytale romance and bright future

As Prince William and Kate Middleton celebrate 12 years of marriage, the future looks promising for the royal couple.

Next week, the royal couple will watch as William’s father becomes King Charles III, with a coronation ceremony. Joining the couple will be Prince Harry, who is embattled in a royal battle with his family. While it doesn’t seem that Harry and William will reconcile, it will be nice to see the family reunited.

Additionally, fans will be eager to see what the royal couple, especially Kate, might wear on the historic day.

Meanwhile, Kate and William will continue their life of service, radiating elegance along the way.

Whether attending official engagements, raising their three children, or advocating for various charitable causes, they navigate their roles with grace, humility, and a united front.