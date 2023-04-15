Kate Middleton allegedly told Meghan Markle ‘sit at the back’ if attending Charles’ coronation

While Prince Harry attends the coronation of his father, King Charles III, Meghan Markle will be home in California, and the reason is reported to be Kate Middleton.

The coronation of King Charles III takes place on May 6 at Westminster Abbey. The event promises to be emotional after England’s longest-reigning monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, passed away on September 6, 2022.

As the coronation date creeps closer, more information regarding the potential guest list becomes available.

Until a few days ago, Prince Harry’s attendance at the coronation was unknown.

Now that Prince Harry has been a confirmed guest, new information about Kate’s role in Meghan’s attendance has emerged.

Although insiders don’t believe Prince Harry will interact much with the rest of his estranged family at the ceremony, his wife is expected to exchange less than pleasantries.

Kate Middleton reportedly ‘prevented’ Meghan Markle from attending Charles’ coronation

Former BBC journalist and royal autobiographer Tom Bower spoke with GB News to spill the proverbial tea about Kate’s role in the coronation guest list.

The author credited the Princess of Wales with putting her foot down and barring Meghan from the crowning ceremony.

The journalist revealed, “We must all be grateful that Kate, in the end, I think, prevented Meghan from coming and said she wouldn’t have her there under any circumstance.”

However, if Meghan regarded Kate’s wishes, Tom revealed a less-than-ideal seating arrangement.

The biographer continued, “If she [Meghan] did come, she’d have to sit at the back.”

Meanwhile, Prince Harry will attend the coronation of his father after years of turmoil.

Prince Harry to attend King Charles III’s coronation

Prince Harry has remained strained from the Royal Family after he publicly stepped back from his duties in a move that stunned the world. After moving to the United States with his actress wife, the two made shocking allegations of racism against the Royal Family in a March 2021-aired sit-down discussion with Oprah Winfrey.

In January 2023, Harry released his highly-anticipated memoir Spare, where he made more stunning revelations about his father and brother.

With the strain reportedly at an all-time high — Prince Harry will attend the coronation. Meghan Markle, and her children, will remain in California, where her son celebrates his 4th birthday on the same day as the coronation.

As for the Duke of Sussex, the extent of his interactions with the Royal Family remains a mystery.

Judging from past events, it doesn’t seem the gathering will be a chatty occasion.

Another source reported that the royals “have no interest in talking to the Duke beyond basic greetings.”