Prince William and Kate Middleton are moving — Here’s all the details

Prince William and Kate Middleton will be moving their family to the Windsor estate this summer to be closer to the Queen.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are taking their brood to a modest 4-bedroom home called Adelaide Cottage in Berkshire.

The pair currently live with their children, Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4, in Kensington and will have to pull their children out of their current prep school in Battersea.

The Queen will reportedly be happy to have the Cambridges living so close

Ingrid Seward, editor-in-chief of Majesty Magazine, told the Daily Mail that the Queen is alone much of the time, apart from her staff, and so will find it absolutely delightful to have William and Kate, along with their children, just 10 minutes away.

She said, “The Queen needs more people like William around her. She is very often on her own apart from staff and so will be delighted William, Kate and her three great-grandchildren will be ten minutes away. The family were very restricted in what they could do during the week at Kensington Palace.”

Kate and William won’t have any live-in staff

The couple will have no live-in staff, preferring to keep things fairly normal, as is their usual style, and the home doesn’t require any expensive renovations.

A source told The Sun, “Kate and William were very keen for a modest home to start their new lives in Windsor. Adelaide Cottage fits the bill because it is a four-bedroom home and they do not need any more as they have no live-in staff.”

The source continued, “They had no other demands than a pleasant family home close to schools and the Queen. They were adamant they didn’t want anything too showy or anything that needed renovating or extra security so as not to be a burden on the taxpayer.”

Kate and William will not burden taxpayers with a big refurbishment bill

It’s an interesting if not very pointed way of putting things, considering the controversy caused after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle spent 2.4 million pounds of taxpayer money on refurbishing Frogmore Cottage. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex later paid back the renovation costs after stepping down from royal duties.

The children will go to school locally, and it appears this will create a nice balance between a royal life and the kind of normality William and Kate so crave for their children.

As for how they will pay for the new home, the source told The Sun, “They will pay rent from their private account. All they need to do is move in some of their treasured furniture and possessions. The whole family is looking forward to moving in this summer and starting a new chapter in their lives together in Windsor.”