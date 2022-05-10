Here’s where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will stay for Queen Elizabeth’s celebration

Harry and Meghan are expected back in the UK for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/Admedia

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are heading back to the UK to join in the celebrations marking the Queen’s 70th anniversary as the head of state, which has led many to wonder where the California-based couple will be staying.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have not been on the best terms with their royal relatives ever since they stepped back as working royals and moved to America.

An explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey appears to have further harmed the feud between the wandering couple and Prince William and Kate, and their father, Prince Charles.

However, with Harry and Meghan confirming that they and children Archie and Lilibet will be landing in Britain at the beginning of June, the thorny issue of where they’ll be staying has now been raised.

Where will the Duke and Duchess of Sussex be staying on UK visit?

The Sussexes’ will most likely be crashing at Frogmore Cottage, which was their residence before they decamped to America in 2020. The Cottage, which is about 25 miles from central London, is still leased by the couple and is where Harry bedded down when he returned for Prince Philip’s funeral last year.

According to The Sun, security has already increased around the residence in anticipation of their arrival.

Frogmore is currently home to Harry’s cousin Princess Eugenie, her husband Jack Brooksbank and son August, but they’ll presumably welcome the Sussexes’ into the cottage’s guest rooms. Eugenie and Harry have always maintained a very close relationship.

It’s currently unclear how much Harry and Meghan will participate in the coming events. They are expected to attend a Thanksgiving service at St Paul’s Cathedral on June 3, where they’ll likely cross paths with William and Kate.

Harry and Meghan will not be on Buckingham Palace balcony

However, the California-based couple will not be on the Buckingham Palace balcony for the Trooping of the Color as the Queen has already confirmed that only working royals will be in attendance.

This was likely a tactic to prevent too much focus and media attention on the Sussexes’. It also meant the family could avoid a potentially embarrassing situation with Prince Andrew, whose reputation has been tarnished by his recent sexual assault lawsuit.

The Palace recently released a cute throwback pic on the official Instagram page of the Queen and Prince Philip watching an RAF flyover in 1990 to commemorate the Battle of Britain.

Meghan and Harry will be in town with their two children, Archie and Lilibet. The Queen has never met her great-granddaughter, and with Lilibet turning one on June 4, it’s hoped the family might take the opportunity to pose for a sweet photo.