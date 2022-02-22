Prince Harry and Meghan Markle spotted at dinner in Santa Barbara with Princess Eugenie and her husband

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were spotted having dinner with Princess Eugenie and her husband. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

There’s a royal reunion happening in California.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle took Princess Eugenie and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, out over the weekend.

The outing comes after Prince Harry and Princess Eugenie were spotted together at the Super Bowl earlier this month.

Photos shared by TMZ showed the foursome enjoying a dinner together in the local area.

In the photos, Meghan wore a white pantsuit and can be seen with her head back in laughter. Eugenie was seen to be wearing a black sequin jumpsuit.

In other photos, Harry looked at Meghan with a smile on his face as Jack and Eugenie talked.

The four dined inside a heated outdoor patio.

Prince Harry and Princess Eugenie watched the Super Bowl together

Princess Eugenie and Jack traveled to the US to visit Prince Harry and Meghan earlier in February.

Princess Eugenie was spotted with Prince Harry at the Super Bowl on February 13.

Both Prince Harry and Eugenie sat next to each other at Los Angeles’ So-Fi Stadium for the big game. The two sat inside a private box.

Prince Harry celebrated the Los Angeles Rams winning the Super Bowl by making a surprise appearance in the team’s locker room.

Prince Harry’s fight for security

Prince Harry recently made headlines for his fight against the British government for security.

He lost his right to taxpayer-funded police protection when he and Meghan stepped back from royal duties early in 2020.

Since then, Harry has been paying out of pocket for his family’s security.

He was told that he could not privately pay for UK police protection.

At a preliminary hearing to have the protection reinstated, Prince Harry’s attorney, Shaheed Fatima, expressed Harry’s concerns for his and his family’s safety.

“This claim is about the fact that the claimant does not feel safe when he is in the UK given the security arrangements that were applied to him in June 2021 and will continue to be applied to him if he decides to come back,” Fatima said at the Royal Courts of Justice, reported The Guardian.

“And, of course, it should go without saying that he wants to come back to see family and friends and to continue to support the charities that are so close to his heart,” the lawyer added. “Most of all, this is, and always will be, his home.”