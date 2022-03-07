Queen Elizabeth ‘desperately’ wants to see great-granddaughter Lilibet in person, royal expert claims 

Queen Elizabeth II wants to meet her youngest great-granddaughter. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Queen Elizabeth wants to meet her great-granddaughter Lilibet.

The 95-year-old monarch just survived a bout with COVID-19 and spent time with her grandson William and great-grandchildren over the weekend.

But the monarch wants to meet her youngest grandchild, Lillibet.

Lilibet, who was born in California on June 4th, 2021, has never met her royal great-grandmother in person. The Queen has, however, seen Lilibet on video chat.

This news comes as Harry and Meghan’s attendance at The Queen’s platinum jubilee is uncertain.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle video chatted with Queen Elizabeth II and revealed their daughter Lilibet. Lilibet got her name from her famous great-grandma; the nickname is an ode to Elizabeth’s inability to say her own name as a toddler.

According to the biographer, the Queen welcomes her family members with open arms. He says, ‘I am absolutely sure the Queen holds no feelings of disapproval towards Harry and Meghan, none whatsoever; she would certainly welcome them back if they came.’

The biographer continued, ‘I have heard from people I know within the Royal Household, she really would desperately like to see the baby in this way.”

Prince Harry also ‘desperately’ wants to return home to England. The royal has expressed security concerns about going home with his family.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle might return to England this year

This year marks Queen Elizabeth’s platinum jubilee, which commemorates her 70 years as a monarch– the longest in English history.

The Queen’s platinum jubilee celebrations will occur this June, the same weekend on Lilibet’s first birthday. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were expected to attend the events, but their attendance is now up in the air.

Prince Harry claims that he and his family are unsafe in England. Harry is currently pursuing legal action against England because they refused him and his family 24-hour security after stepping back from his royal duties.

But a royal biographer claims Harry is using security as an excuse. The royal biographer continues that Harry cannot face his family after revealing it all in a tell-all that is not yet released.

He last came to England in 2021, where he and brother William unveiled a statue of their late mom Diana. Time will tell if Harry and his family return to his native land.