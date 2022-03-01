Queen Elizabeth spent time with Prince William, Kate Middleton and their kids after COVID-19 recovery

Queen Elizabeth II spends time with Prince William, Kate Middleton, and their kids after COVID-19 recovery. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Long live the Queen!

Queen Elizabeth II, 95, has recovered after battling COVID-19.

The monarch reportedly spent time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren over the weekend.

Queen Elizabeth II spent time with Prince William and his kids

On Sunday, the Queen met up with her grandson, Prince William, his wife, Kate Middleton, and their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

They met up at Frogmore House, which is on the grounds of Windsor Castle, the Daily Mail reported.

Princess Beatrice and her daughter, Sienna, were also present.

Frogmore House is a special spot for the Queen, as she regularly walks her dogs in the nearby park.

The Queen carried out her duties after recovering

Queen Elizabeth was also feeling well enough to carry out two virtual meetings from Windsor Castle on Tuesday.

The Queen had previously canceled all virtual meetings but did continue with her light duties.

A source told People that the Queen will continue with her other duties and has private engagements scheduled.

Queen Elizabeth tested positive for COVID-19 on February 20

On February 10, royal sources announced that the Queen was under observation for the coronavirus after Prince Charles had tested positive for the virus. The two were in contact with one another the week that Prince Charles tested positive.

Then, on February 20, royal sources announced that Queen Elizabeth II had also tested positive for the virus. At the time, it was reported that she was experiencing mild, cold-like symptoms.

Both Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles have been triple vaccinated against the virus.

Famous figures sent their well wishes to the Queen

Actress Salma Hayek took to Instagram last week to send a sweet message to the Queen.

She posed under a massive portrait of the Queen and captioned the photo: “Long live the Queen. Wishing #queenelizabeth a swift recovery from Covid.” She also translated the message into Spanish.

United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson also sent well wishes to the Queen.

In a tweet, he wrote, “I’m sure I speak for everyone in wishing Her Majesty The Queen a swift recovery from Covid and a rapid return to vibrant good health.”

Pic credit: @borisjohnson/Twitter

Queen Elizabeth II celebrates her platinum jubilee this year

2022 is a big year for Queen Elizabeth II, who is celebrating her platinum jubilee.

She began her celebrations on February 6 with a cake-cutting ceremony to mark 70 years since her ascension to the throne.