Prince Harry’s photobomb has fans talking

Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, have landed in Canada to lead this year’s Invictus Games in style like they always do.

The royal couple flew to Vancouver this month to attend the Invictus Games 2025, an event close to their hearts.

Prince Harry, who started the Invictus Games Foundation and attended the first game event in London in 2014, loves encouraging the wounded warriors the event showcases.

Prince Harry takes the event seriously and does his best to represent his royal family as he opened the ceremonies this year.

The BBC reports that Prince Harry’s speech at the start of the games began, “We gather here in Vancouver in a spirit of unity. Beyond any differences, here at the Invictus Games, we are grounded in mutual respect, competing fiercely but believing in one another.”

Another fun side to Prince Harry comes to light now and then when the important business of being a royal finishes, and some play can happen.

Prince Harry photobombs Nelly Furtado and Meghan as fans react

As Monsters and Critics reported, Nelly Furtado played at the opening ceremonies of the Invictus Games.

She shared several photos and videos of the event on her Instagram story feed, including one with Prince Harry doing something funny in the background.

In one photo, Nelly shared that she was excited to perform at the Invictus Games. She played a compilation of her hits, including I’m Like a Bird, Turn Off the Light, and Say It Right.

Nelly Furtado entertained at the Invictus Games. Pic credit: @nellyfurtado/Instagram

One of her videos caught the attention of Prince Harry and Meghan’s fans. Prince Harry photobombed the videos and photos that Nelly and Meghan were taking.

Prince Harry photobombs at the Invictus Games. Pic credit: @nellyfurtado/Instagram

Fans loved seeing images of Prince Harry sneaking around behind Meghan and Nelly as they played during downtime at the Invictus Games.

One fan wrote, “Absolutely very funny.” Another posted, “Thank you and Harry for giving us something to smile about.” Then someone wrote, “Gotta love the photo bomb.”

Prince Harry’s fans loved his photobomb at the Invictus Games. Pic credit: @nellyfurtado/Instagram

It looks like they all had fun while helping to honor the competing veterans in the games.

Nelly shared the entire video of Prince Harry’s photobomb

Nelly Furtado shared the video of Prince Harry goofing off in the background on her Instagram account. Meghan, who fans called a “role model” recently, loved seeing Prince Harry play around.

Nelly captioned the video, “They’re beautiful, that’s for sure.”

Prince Harry and Meghan know how to goof off and have fun when it is appropriate, and their fans love them for it.