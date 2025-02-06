Meghan Markle called a ‘role model’ for her latest act

Meghan Markle and her husband, Prince Harry, love to help others as much as possible through their charity, The Archewell Foundation, and personally when circumstances allow.

During the recent wildfire tragedy in California, Meghan and Prince Harry visited victims, serving them food and donating supplies.

Since Meghan and Prince Harry now live in Montecito, their neighbors in nearby California cities are essential to the royal couple.

As Monsters and Critics has reported, Meghan and Prince Harry met with Chef Jose Andres and the World Central Kitchen workers to distribute food during the crisis.

Meghan met one young teen during her visits with the fire victims who were missing a prized possession: a Billie Eilish t-shirt from a recent concert.

Meghan shared on her newly active Instagram page that she secured a large passel of Billi Eilish merchandise for the teen who lost her home in the fire.

Meghan’s fans call her a ‘role model’ for her actions

During the video on Instagram, Meghan revealed about the teen, “When they came back to see their house for the first time, which is as we were meeting them, that all that she’d been looking for in her home was the T-shirt from the Billie Eilish concert that she had just gone to that she left in the washing machine or the dryer.”

Since everything became ash in the fire, there was no washing machine or dryer to return to find the item, but Meghan and Billie came through for the teen.

Meghan left a voice message asking Billie or her team to find some merchandise for the young girl, and Adam Levine and his wife were able to reach Billie.

Meghan shared an update, “Huge thank you, Billie Eilish. This is going to mean so much to her. And honestly, to Adam Levine and Behati, you guys helped get this over the line.”

Fans loved Meghan’s message during her Instagram video, calling it “positive” and herself “gorgeous.”

The fans’ message is that Meghan is a “role model” for her charitable works and constant words of encouragement for others.

Meghan Markle fans love her new video, calling her a role model. Pic credit: @sussex_harry_meghan/Instagram

Other fans kept speaking about her “natural beauty” and that she continues to be a “role model” for others.

Meghan Markle fans call her a role model on Instagram. Pic credit: @sussex_harry_meghan/Instagram

Meghan’s sweater in the video is from a popular brand

Fans always want to know what Meghan wears when she goes out, and it also seems in her Instagram videos.

Sharp-eyed fans noticed Meghan’s sweatshirt had Archie and Lili’s name chain stitched on the collar.

The sweatshirt comes from the Club Chainstitch brand and costs $73 new, according to the Royal Fashion Police on Instagram.

It is great to see Meghan helping others, even if it means pausing her latest project.

Meghan hit the pause button on her Netflix show, With Love, Meghan, because of the devastation in California over the fires that ripped through so many areas.