Prince Harry’s Invictus Games to feature a ‘global superstar’

Prince Harry is well known for his charitable work worldwide, and one of his favorites has announced exciting news.

The Invictus Games Foundation holds a series of games every other year, with this year’s offerings in Canada at the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025 in February.

Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, spent their Valentine’s getaway there last year hyping up this year’s event.

Prince Harry founded the Invictus Games Foundation, which held its first games in London in 2014 and has been going strong each year.

Last fall, the Invictus Games Foundation announced some big-name stars for the opening ceremony, including Nelly Furtado, Noah Kahan, and Roxanne Brunea.

The foundation has announced that a “global superstar” will attend the 2025 Invictus Games opening ceremony in Vancouver, Whistler.

Coldplay’s Chris Martin to headline at the Invictus Games

The Invictus Games help wounded and sick warriors worldwide regain a sense of themselves through sporting games. Now, a Grammy-winning star is participating.

In an exciting update, Prince Harry’s foundation announced that Chris Martin, among others, will attend the now-star-studded opening ceremony of the games on February 8.

He will join Katy Perry, Noah Kahan, Nelly Furtado, and others at the now “star-studded” event, which promises to be an excellent show for attendees.

Superstar Chris Martin is joining the fun festivities to honor the veterans competing in the Olympic-type games, but this isn’t his first time at the games. In 2014, Chris composed the score for the I AM song featured in the inaugural games in London.

🤯 Global superstar @coldplay's Chris Martin joins our already star-studded Opening Ceremony on Feb 8 at BC Place featuring Katy Perry, Noah Kahan, Nelly Furtado, Roxane Bruneau and more 🙂‍↕️



New tickets just released but they won’t be there for long! Don’t miss out on this… pic.twitter.com/h0ksP7TVLz — Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025 (@InvictusGames25) January 31, 2025

Since the games are taking place in Canada, Prince Harry, in a statement on the Invictus website, has vowed the games “will be held in partnership with the First Nations, in the spirit of truth and reconciliation with Indigenous communities.”

The SLC.CA revealed that the awards at the games will feature handmade ceremonial bags to hold the medals, which will rest in homemade cedar Bentwood Boxes.

