Prince Harry’s latest project is branded a ‘fail’ by Royal Family fans for this move

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have the worst timing lately, and fans are noticing their moves.

Meghan Markle made news the other day when promoting an independent bookstore with her pal Oprah Winfrey instead of commemorating a much more important date.

It happened to be the anniversary of Queen Elizabeth’s death, and as the world mourned for the loss, Meghan kept silent about it.

Instead, Meghan promoted her children’s book The Bench without mentioning the late Queen Elizabeth’s death. Doing so could be seen as bad timing or, worse, completely ignoring the anniversary of her grandmother-in-law’s passing.

Prince Harry is following his wife’s lead with a new project for Netflix as he tries to save his 100 million-dollar deal. It ends in 2025, and the couple desperately needs to renew it.

Prince Harry is facing backlash from his fans because news about his project POLO dropped on the same day that Kate Middleton shared the news that she’s finished with her cancer treatments.

POLO is a new documentary series that follows elite global players and offers an exclusive, behind-the-scenes look at the fast-paced world of the sport. From Archewell Productions and Boardwalk Pictures. Premiering this December. pic.twitter.com/92vu4xYW8u — Netflix (@netflix) September 9, 2024

Fans call Prince Harry’s project a ‘fail’ because of the bad timing

As Monsters and Critics have reported, Kate Middleton shared that she is finally free from her cancer-preventative treatments and is going to focus on staying cancer-free.

In what seems to be colossally bad timing at best, Royal Family fans are reacting to Prince Harry and Netflix’s release of an update about POLO on the same day of Kate’s statement.

One fan said, “Lmao, right on schedule…this is so pathetic even for them.”

Another fan jibed at Meghan’s brand problems, saying, “No word from Netflix on the cooking show?”

A fan innocently asked, “Were you scheduled to post this today?” One fan blasted Prince Harry by saying, “FAIL. Who cares about the most boring sport? Crochet on horseback?”

Fans call Prince Harry’s project a “fail.” Pic credit: @Netflix/X

Another fan said, “Using a family member’s cancer to help try and promote this flop of a documentary not cool, Netflix.” One last fan sampling has them calling Prince Harry and Netflix “pathetic.

Royal fans react to Prince Harry’s project on Netflix. Pic credit: @Netflix/X

