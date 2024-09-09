Kate Middleton’s fans react to her latest chemotherapy update

Kate Middleton has spent the year fighting for her life and has released a new update on her condition.

In what started as a planned abdominal surgery to recover from, Kate has also had to take preventative cancer treatments in the form of chemotherapy all these many months since then.

During this challenging time, Kate has had to seriously curtail her many royal obligations and family commitments while she recovers from the toll that chemotherapy can take on one’s body.

In a rare update, Kate shared that she must take each day as it comes before making commitments to her time. She revealed that she often feels unwell and must only do as much as her energies allow.

As Monsters and Critics has reported, Kate has been slowly testing the waters with engagements like Wimbledon and the Trooping of the Colours.

Kate has now shared a video sharing priceless images of her children and Prince William as she shares her message to everyone.

Fans react as Kate shares her new focus in life after cancer

Kate has shared that her next goal is to do “what I can to stay cancer-free is my focus.”

The Royal Family fans have stood by Kate during this challenging year she has endured. They again reached out to her with their support after hearing the news that she is now finished with her chemotherapy.

One fan said, “This is the most Beautiful message in a very long, long time.”

Another said, “Sending you and your family so much love…such beautiful words.”

One fan said of the video montage, “What beautiful footage.”

Fans share messages of love for Kate Middleton. Pic credit: @princeandprincessofwales/Instagram

Other fans continued the kind sentiments. One said of Kate, “So much courage and such a positive story for the world to hear.”

Another fan said, “Prayers answered.” In a last sampling of the well wishes, one fan said, “This is the best news I could have received today!”

Fans flood Kate Middleton’s post with good wishes. Pic credit: @princeandprincessofwales/Instagram

Kate can breathe and enjoy life while she recovers.

