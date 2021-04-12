Prince Harry will not wear a dress uniform at Prince Philip’s funeral as he was stripped of military titles

Prince Harry will not be able to wear a military uniform at Prince Philip’s funeral. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/Acepixs and Landmark-Media

Prince Harry will not be wearing a military uniform at his grandfather Prince Philip’s funeral because he lost his military honors after he and Meghan Markle stepped away from royal duties.

Queen Elizabeth II’s husband, Prince Philip, is due to be laid to rest at St. George’s Chapel on the grounds of Windsor Castle this Saturday, April 17, at a ceremonial funeral. It will not be a state service, and members of the public will be unable to attend.

Because of tradition, we can expect prominent members of the Royal Family like Charles, Prince of Wales, William, the Duke of Cambridge, and Edward, the Earl of Wessex, to attend wearing their regimental dress uniforms.

Sign up for our newsletter!

However, Harry, Duke of Sussex, is expected to don a regular suit instead of a regimental uniform. This is because his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, stripped him of his military titles last February following Harry and Meghan’s decision not to return to the UK as working Royals.

Harry lost honorary military roles due to Megxit

Harry’s honorary titles and the couple’s royal patronages had been kept on hold for a year after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex decided to step back from their duties and move to North America. However, their decision not to return led the Firm to remove these honors for fear the couple would use them to promote TV, film, and documentary appearances.

Harry lost his positions as Captain-General of the Royal Marines, Honorary Air Commandant of RAF Honington and Commodore-in-Chief, Small Ships and Diving, meaning he won’t be able to wear the corresponding uniforms.

The Duke did spend ten years in the British military as part of the Household Cavalry (Blues and Royals); he wore this uniform at his wedding to Meghan Markle in 2018. He served in Afghanistan and rose to the rank of Lieutenant. For the funeral, he will most likely dress like other veterans in a suit with his medals.

Harry’s uncle, Prince Andrew, the Duke of York, will also be wearing a regular suit after taking a step back from public duties in 2019 because of his friendship with convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

Prince Harry wearing the uniform of Captain General of the Royal Marines in early 2020. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/Admedia

Prince Harry has already arrived back in the UK for Prince Philip’s funeral

Prince Harry arrived back in the UK on Sunday and is quarantining at Nottingham Cottage on the grounds of Kensington Palace in London. It is where he and Meghan first lived together as a married couple. A royal commentator recently suggested it was here that the rift between the Sussexes’ and the rest of the family developed.

This morning William and Harry both publicly paid tribute to their grandfather for the first time since his death.

William said his grandfather was “an extraordinary man and part of an extraordinary generation.”

Harry said, “He was my grandpa: master of the barbecue, legend of banter, and cheeky right ’til the end. Right now, he would say to all of us, beer in hand, ‘Oh, do get on with it.'”